Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa's Schalk Brits warns against complacency for Namibia clash

Schalk Brits knows South Africa cannot be complacent against Namibia

Schalk Brits has warned South Africa not to underestimate Namibia and make sure they avoid another potential World Cup shock in Toyota.

The Springboks are expected to have little trouble disposing of their African rivals in their second Pool B fixture on Saturday as they aim to bounce back from defeat by New Zealand.

However, having been part of the South Africa squad which suffered a seismic upset when beaten 34-32 by Japan in Brighton four years ago, the veteran former Saracens player will not allow any thoughts of complacency.

South Africa were stunned by Japan in the 2015 World Cup

"We are making sure we are up for it from a physical and mental point of view," Brits said. "I was involved in the group that lost against Japan, so I know the feeling - when you should win and don't.

"From a team perspective, we have been training so hard this week - it was intense, and that is just the way we have prepared for it.

"We had a couple of learnings against New Zealand and we want to change a couple of things and focus on that. We didn't know what team they were going to field. Hopefully we've learnt our lesson against New Zealand."

Brits is set to roll back the clock and play at No 8 against Namibia, while scrum-half Faf de Klerk will be rested as part of sweeping changes to the starting team.

Faf de Klerk is rested for South Africa's match against Namibia

The 38-year-old came out of retirement to help Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus move the squad forwards and now finds himself leader of the pack.

"When Rassie spoke to me I was sipping cocktails in Ibiza.... so far, it has been a great decision," Brits said of his return to the international fold.

"I have met new friends and we are on a growing path since last June, and it is unbelievable to be a part of this group of players.

"To see a group of players coming through, and where we were 18 months ago and where we are now - it is an upward path. I still believe we can do wonderful things in this World Cup. We are a group that is learning quick."

Namibia suffered a defeat in their opening game against Italy

Namibia are ranked one place below Canada at 23rd in the world - with their squad including university students, a full-time banker, a brewery engineer and a qualified dentist.

The 47-22 defeat by Italy in Higashiosaka means Namibia have lost all 20 of their World Cup matches to date and been on the receiving end of some of the tournament's biggest thrashings.

Namibia centre PJ Walters, though, maintains the Welwitschias will be more than up for the challenge against one of rugby's traditional heavyweights.

"I don't think any love will be lost," Walters said. "We represent Africa together and it will be a great clash between the two countries as we are neighbours.

"It is going to be a great atmosphere and a big opportunity."

Teams

South Africa: South Africa: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Francois Steyn, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Vincent Koch; 4 RG Snyman, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Francois Louw, 7 Kwagga Smith, 8 Schalk Brits

Replacements: 16 Steven Kitshoff, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Eben Etzebeth, 19 Siya Kolisi, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Damian de Allende, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Namibia: 15 Johan Tromp, 14 Chad Plato, 13 JC Greyling, 12 Peter John Walters, 11 Lesley Klim, 10 Cliven Loubser, 9 Eugene Jantjies, 1 Desiderius Sethie, 2 Louis van der Westhuizen, 3 AJ De Klerk, 4 Johan Retief, 5 Tjiuee Uanivi, 6 Thomasau Forbes, 7 Muharua Katjijeko, 8 Adriaan Booysen

Replacements: 16 Obert Nortje, 17 Andre Rademeyer, 18 Johannes Coetzee, 19 Prince Gaoseb, 20 Janco Venter, 21 Wian Conradie, 22 Helarius Axasman Kisting, 23 Johan Deysel