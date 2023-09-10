Scotland 18-3 South Africa: Springboks' Rugby World Cup defence off to winning start after second-half double

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored one of two South Africa tries in a crucial three-minute spell early in the second half vs Scotland

Reigning champions South Africa got their 2023 Rugby World Cup defence off to a winning start, as two tries in three second-half minutes proved crucial in beating Scotland 18-3 in Marseille.

After a competitive first half between the sides brought two Manie Libbok penalties and a 6-3 SA lead, scores from Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kurt-Lee Arendse early in the second half blew out the game and put the Springboks in command at Stade Velodrome.

Finn Russell struck a penalty for Scotland on the cusp of half-time, but it was all they could fashion, having failed to capitalise on an enormous first-half try chance to lead when wing Darcy Graham spurned the opportunity to pass to an unmarked Duhan van der Merwe.

South Africa 18-3 Scotland - Score summary South Africa - Tries: Du Toit (47), Arendse (50). Cons: De Klerk (52). Pens: Libbok (13, 25). Scotland - Pens: Russell (40+1).

Gregor Townsend and co may well feel aggrieved too, however, as Springbok centre Jesse Kriel avoided sanction and a potential red card, despite Scottish appeals, for an early head-on-head tackle on back-row Jack Dempsey, with ref Angus Gardner missing the incident and TMO Ben Whitehouse deciding not to intervene.

A tight contest was blown open in three second half minutes between the Springboks and Scots in Marseille

Team News For the Springboks, Manie Libbok began at fly-half with Handre Pollard (calf) out injured, while Jesse Kriel started in the No 13 shirt in the injury absence of Lukhanyo Am (knee). Franco Mostert partnered Eben Etzebeth in the second-row, while Siya Kolisi was fit enough to captain the side from the back-row, having made a remarkable recovery from a knee injury suffered in June. Scotland wing Darcy Graham (quad) was passed fit to start after recovering from a pre-tournament injury scare. Prop Zander Fagerson was also back in the team after being suspended for the last two summer Tests following his red card in victory at home to France five weeks ago. In a selection featuring no real surprises, Jack Dempsey got the nod over Matt Fagerson at No 8. Captain Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge completed the back-row, with experienced Hamish Watson missing out on the 23.

Scotland started nervously, with two errors inside the first minute, as full-back Blair Kinghorn knocked on the kick-off and Russell was then charged down a metre from his own try-line by Franco Mostert, and very fortunate not to concede a try.

They should have fallen 3-0 behind on 10 minutes after a first lineout attack was botched and a second Kinghorn aerial knock-on gave way to a South Africa scrum penalty, only for Libbok to poorly miss wide.

Within a couple of minutes, Libbok was able to put the Boks on the board off the tee, however, when Russell was penalised for a deliberate knock-on.

South Africa fly-half Manie Libbok poorly missed his first penalty, but landed his next one

Before that, Kriel avoided a card for his tackle and Scotland were left to rue that moment when a Malcolm Marx jackal presented Libbok with a simple kick to double the lead on 25 minutes.

Libbok doubled South Africa's lead on 25 minutes after a chain of Scotland errors

In response, Scotland finally got going in attack as wing Graham produced a wonderful step to glide past Du Toit, after which Arendse came in with a try-saving action to stop the ball finding a massive Scotland overload on the opposite side of the pitch.

Moments later, Graham butchered a certain try by failing to find Van der Merwe after shooting through the South African defensive press, but Townsend's side would head into the break with points, after a fabulous scrum drive against the head brought a penalty to the delight of Scottish fans, and three points via Russell's boot.

Scotland wing Darcy Graham butchered a certain first-half try by failing to pass to Duhan van der Merwe

Libbok missed a penalty attempt from in his own half early into the second period, but a stunning RG Snyman offload set Cheslin Kolbe jinking down the line before he was just cut down. Within moments, the Boks were over for the opening try through Du Toit as he took contact and wrestled his way over.

Pieter-Steph du Toit showed his power to force over the line for the opening try

Libbok missed his third kick with a poor conversion, but less than three minutes later he produced a gorgeous kick-pass for Arendse to sprint onto and race down the touchline to score. Scrum-half Faf de Klerk took over the place-kicking and nailed the conversion for a big 15-point lead.

Arendse touched down for South Africa's second try, having collected a superb Libbok kick-pass

Buoyed by their quick double, South Africa started to play with more tempo and also gained total control at scrum-time, forcing penalties and territory. Even when Russell produced a peach of a 50:22, immensely strong Springbok defence pushed them back and Siya Kolisi ended things with a breakdown penalty.

Perhaps sensing defeat, Scotland struggled and failed to spend any extended period attacking in the time that remained, with their frustration capitalised by a fifth attacking lineout loss in the final play.

Player of the match: Manie Libbok

South Africa's Manie Libbok speaking on ITV...

"I am just thankful for my forwards to give me the platform to do what I do and I am very pleased it came off (his crossfield kick to set up South Africa's second try).

"I am incredibly grateful and honoured to wear the jersey and for the opportunity to represent my country at a World Cup."

What's next?

South Africa next face Romania - who Ireland beat 82-8 this weekend - on Sunday September 17, in their second Rugby World Cup Pool B game, at Stade de Bordeaux (2pm kick-off BST).

Scotland are next in action vs Tonga on Sunday September 24, for their second Rugby World Cup Pool B match, at Stade de Nice (4.45pm kick-off BST).