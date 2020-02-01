Stormers 27-0 Hurricanes: Siya Kolisi injury overshadows Jamie Roberts' Super Rugby debut

Siya Kolisi suffered a knee injury against the Hurricanes

The Stormers' 27-0 crushing of the Hurricanes was marred by an injury to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi.

The World Cup-winning captain limped off during the first half following a late tackle by Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli.

Kolisi was touch-and-go for the World Cup in Japan last year with a knee problem, and it will be of major concern that he lasted only 26 minutes in the first game of the new season.

"Siya is being scanned right now and it is a big blow, to lose your skipper in the first 20 minutes of the campaign, with what he means to the team on and off the field," Stormers coach John Dobson said.

Jamie Roberts impressed on his Stormers debut

"We could be faced with a Grade 2 MCL (medial collateral ligament), which is six weeks (to heal), or it could be more serious than that."

The Stormers were already 12-0 up by the time Kolisi departed, wing Sergeal Petersen crossing the line before Bok prop Steven Kitshoff barged his way over for a second.

Stormers vs Bulls Live on

Another World Cup winner, scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, added a third before half-time as he scooped up a loose ball to race clear for a dominant home side.

Fly-half Damian Willemse ran the length of the pitch after an intercept to score a late fourth try.

The Stormers handed a debut to former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts. They host the Bulls in their next outing.