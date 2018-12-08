Toulon 38-28 Montpellier: Toulon pick up first win of Champions Cup

Toulon are up and running in Pool 5 of the Champions Cup

Toulon picked up their first win of this year's Champions Cup, after beating Montpellier 38-28 in Pool 5.

The three-time European champions fell to Newcastle and Edinburgh in the first two games, and knew they needed a big result at home to Montpellier if they were to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Tries from Raphael Lakafia, Jean Monribot and Nakosi, along with a penalty try ensured a bonus-point win, while two conversions and four penalties from the boot of Anthony Belleau kept their southern French rivals at bay.

Anthony Belleau was clinical with his kicking for the home side

Montpellier were chasing the game for much of the tie, but two late tries from Timoci Nagusa ensured a bonus point.

Edinburgh currently sit at the top of Pool 5 after their win over Newcastle on Friday evening.