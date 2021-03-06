Saturday's Guinness PRO14: Leinster end Ulster's push for a place in final

Dan Sheehan was among the try scorers as Leinster took advantage of a red card to beat Ulster

A round-up of Saturday's PRO14 action as Leinster ended Ulster's push for a place in the final, while Dragons and Glasgow Warriors also picked up wins.

Ulster 19-38 Leinster

Holders Leinster booked their place in the PRO14 final by securing a 38-19 bonus-point victory over their only challengers Ulster to ensure they now cannot be caught at the top of Conference A.

In a game packed with incident, Leinster came from 12-3 behind, and having two overlapping yellow cards, by scoring tries from Michael Bent, Josh van der Flier and Ed Byrne to give them a 24-12 half-time lead.

The bonus point came in the second half from a Rhys Ruddock try before Dan Sheehan crossed for Leinster's fifth and final try in the last minute. Ross Byrne kicked all five conversions and added a penalty.

Ulster had replacement prop Andy Warwick red-carded and Stuart McCloskey shown yellow while Leinster had Devin Toner and Jimmy O'Brien sin-binned in the first half.

Leinster's Ruddock was also sin-binned late in the second half as was Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu on a busy night for referee Frank Murphy.

Ulster scored first-half tries through Marcell Coetzee and Robert Baloucoune, with Nick Timoney crossing late on.

Ospreys 20-31 Dragons

The Dragons secured their first win of 2021 with a hard-fought 31-20 victory over the Ospreys in Bridgend.

Tries from Jonah Holmes (2), Ashton Hewitt (2) and Aaron Wainwright, along with six points from the boot of Sam Davies, clinched a bonus-point victory for the visitors.

A brace of tries from Kieron Williams and 10 points from Stephen Myler was all the Ospreys could muster.

Zebre 20-31 Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow climbed back to fourth in Conference A after battling to a 31-20 Guinness PRO14 victory at Zebre.

FULL-TIME | Glasgow pull it back in the second-half to beat Zebra 20 - 31 in Parma pic.twitter.com/GUxRzDgv8b — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) March 6, 2021

The Warriors headed to Italy having won the previous 16 meetings between the sides but were made to work to preserve that perfect record.

Two tries from Mattia Bellini late in the first half turned the match on its head after Ross Thompson had put Danny Wilson's side in control with a converted try and a penalty.

Glasgow's challenge was hindered by overlapping stints in the sin bin for Sam Johnson and Ollie Smith either side of the break.

However, the Warriors found another gear when back to their full complement and secured the bonus-point win thanks to tries from Jamie Dobie, Tom Gordon and Nick Grigg, going four points clear of Zebre with a game in hand.