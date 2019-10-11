Gary Gold says USA should host 2027 Rugby World Cup after Japan success

Gary Gold wants World Rugby to take the 2027 World Cup to the USA

Gary Gold has called on World Rugby to prove its commitment to growing the game by awarding the 2027 Rugby World Cup to the USA.

Gold says Japan are being viewed as role models by tier-two nations after their World Cup heroics, and believes hosting the showpiece tournament provided them with the perfect platform to develop.

"For us, they are an unbelievable role model for so many reasons and I'm talking about the US particularly," said Gold ahead of the Americans' final game against Tonga on Sunday.

"This is the reason why I feel so very strongly that if World Rugby genuinely do want to grow the game - as they claim they want to - then the USA has to be a contender for the 2027 Rugby World Cup."

The United States are winless in their last nine World Cup matches and Gold said awarding the World Cup to Japan laid the foundations for the country to improve their performances on the world stage.

Current England coach Eddie Jones led Japan to three victories at the 2015 World Cup, where they narrowly missed out on the knockout stages.

"They knew they were getting the Rugby World Cup," said Gold. "It was that preparation that gave Eddie the platform to be able to work with the team for nine months, to take them to 2015 and for them to do what they did there.

"Four years later, for them to now be quarter-final contenders is a fairytale come true. It's something that can be done, but it was largely off the back of them having been awarded a Rugby World Cup.

"To see that 48 per cent of the entire nation are watching a game of rugby - it's unbelievable what's happening in the growth of the game in this country and how much bigger it's going to go because of that."

The USA are hoping to sign off with a win over Tonga

The United States and Tonga will both be desperate to depart Japan on a winning note when they meet in Osaka.

The Eagles have recalled Will Hooley at full-back, while flanker Malon Al-Jiboori plays his first game of the tournament.

Tonga captain Siale Piutau will play his last Test for his country and the Pacific islanders will be keen for a decent start after going behind in their previous three matches.

Siale Piutau plays his final game for Tonga on Sunday

The Tongans came close to upsetting France in their last outing, while the United States have had only a four-day turnaround since they went down 47-17 to Argentina.

United States: 15 Will Hooley, 14 Blaine Scully (c), 13 Bryce Campbell, 12 Paul Lasike, 11 Marcel Brache, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Ruben de Haas; 1 Eric Fry, 2 Joe Taufete'e, 3 Titi Lamositele, 4 Greg Peterson, 5 Nick Civetta, 6 Tony Lamborn, 7 Malon Al Jiboori, 8 Cam Dolan.

Replacements: 16 James Hilterbrand, 17 Olive Kilifi, 18 Paul Mullen, 19 Ben Landry, 20 Hanco Germishuys, 21 Ben Pinkelman, 22 Nate Augspurger, 23 Mike Te'o.

Tonga: 15 Telusa Veainu, 14 Atieli Pakalani, 13 Malietoa Hingano, 12 Siale Piutau, 11 Viliami Lolohea, 10 James Faiva, 9 Sonatane Takulua; 1 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 2 Paula Ngauamo, 3 Siosiua Halanukonuka, 4 Sam Lousi, 5 Halaleva Fifita, 6 Sione Kalamafoni, 7 Zane Kapeli, 8 Maama Vaipulu.

Replacements: 16 Siua Maile, 17 Vunipola Fifita, 18 Ma'afu Fia, 19 Dan Faleafa, 20 Nasi Manu, 21 Leon Fukofuka, 22 Latiume Fosita, 23 David Halaifonua.