Wales 34-39 Australia: Wallabies come from 21 points behind to stage second-half comeback in Cardiff

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored twice as an injury-ravaged Australia came from 21 points down to win in Cardiff

An injury-hit Australia came from 21 points behind to claim a sensational 39-34 victory over Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Wales looked like they would respond to last week's shock defeat at home to Georgia by holding on in Cardiff, but the Wallabies produced an epic comeback to win.

Openside Jac Morgan scored two tries again - as he did last week in defeat to Los Lelos - while Taulupe Faletau and Rio Dyer added scores, and Gareth Anscombe added four conversions and two penalties.

Wales 34-39 Australia - Score summary Wales - Tries: Morgan (10, 47), Faletau (22), Dyer (52). Cons: Anscombe (11, 23, 48, 53). Pens: Anscombe (19, 28). Yellow card: Tipuric (67), Elias (74). Australia - Tries: Fainga'a (34), Nawaqanitawase (58, 68), Penalty try (74), Lonergan (79). Cons: Donaldson (35), Lolesio (69, 80). Pens: Donaldson (4, 15). Yellow cards: Gordon (34), Robertson (45).

Wallabies hooker Folau Fainga'a and wing Mark Nawaqanitawase (two) scored their tries, with Ben Donaldson adding two penalties and a conversion, but they lost both scrum-half Jake Gordon and prop Tom Robertson to the sin-bin.

The only nation to play five Tests this autumn, this clash had appeared one too many for Australia, who struggled to cope with a raft of injury issues to their squad.

Indeed, having lost eight players from the squad which lost to Ireland last week, and already without a number of players for the tour to Europe, the Wallabies were down to the bare bones at the Principality Stadium.

Despite that, they came from 34-13 behind to 34-32, before kicking on to score the winner through hooker Lachlan Lonergan.

Australia's Dave Rennie had just 25 players to select from for the Test in Cardiff, due to a raft of injuries

Team News Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins was brought in for Owen Watkin for his Wales debut. Alun Wyn Jones was recalled to start in the second row for the first time since the Six Nations, while full-back Leigh Halfpenny was in line return from injury, only to pull out (back spasm) after the warm-up. Rio Dyer replaced Josh Adams on the wing, with Adams then starting in place of Halfpenny. Gloucester back Louis Rees-Zammit, Saracens centre Nick Tompkins and Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza were unavailable due to the match being outside the official Test window. The Wallabies made seven enforced changes to the side that lost to Ireland as fly-half Ben Donaldson, scrum-half Jake Gordon, uncapped No 8 Langi Gleeson, flanker Fraser McReight, hooker Folau Fainga'a, centre Reece Hodge and wing Jordan Petaia came in. Nic White (concussion), Rob Valetini (ankle), Michael Hooper (concussion), Dave Porecki (hooker), Hunter Paisami (knee), Andrew Kellaway (toe) dropped out injured, with Will Skelton (La Rochelle), Bernard Foley (Kubota Spears) unavailable. Taniela Tupou (Achilles) also dropped out of the squad.

Wales made a terrible start to the contest, as second row Adam Beard spilled the kick-off, and the Wallabies then forced a scrum penalty, which Donaldson - attempting his first kick since missing a straightforward conversion vs Italy in Florence which meant defeat - wobbled it over for 3-0.

Wales responded by forcing a penalty of their own at the next scrum, which Justin Tipuric and Anscombe chose to kick to touch in favour of a shot at goal.

A knock-on by Wales scrum-half Tomas Williams metres from the posts saw the chance pass by, however, with the hosts having looked lively in the carry.

On 10 minutes, Wales did have the opening try, though, as Morgan slammed over for his third in a week after the returning Alun Wyn Jones took a Williams offload to make the key line-break within the 22, before passing for Morgan to finish strongly.

Ben Donaldson kicked the opening points of the contest after a Wales error at the kick off

A high tackle from Wales Test debutant centre Joe Hawkins soon saw Donaldson dispatch his second penalty, to bring the visitors within a point.

On 19 minutes, Wales stretched their lead back to four points when Anscombe punished Australia openside Fraser McReight for failing to roll away.

Two minutes later, Wales had their second try as Faletau slid over in the corner after Jones had offloaded out the back and Tipuric had made a key carry for big yards in the lead-up.

Josh Adams - a late call-up to start after Leigh Halfpenny pulled out with a back spasm after the warm-up - ended Australia's next attack, jackalling over McReight to force a breakdown penalty after scrum-half Jake Gordon had quick-tapped a midfield penalty.

Impressive back-row Morgan forced his way over for the opening try

TMO Tom Foley intervened to penalise Australia for a no-arms tackle near the half-hour mark, very harshly based on replays, allowing Anscombe to strike for three more points.

The Wallabies should have struck for their opening try in response as blindside Jed Holloway ran for the corner with support on his inside, but was tackled into touch superbly by Adams.

Growing into the half, Australia wing Nawaqanitawase sprinted into the 22 and offloaded for Reece Hodge, but the next pass was forward, before the away side kicked to the corner after a Wales high tackle, from which their first try came.

Hooker Fainga'a was the man to get down after breaking from a steady maul drive, and when Donaldson converted, the Wallabies were back within seven points.

Wales No 8 Taulupe Faletau raced in for their second first half try

But into the final two minutes of the half, Wallabies scrum-half Gordon was sin-binned for tackling Wales replacement scrum-half Kieran Hardy having never got back onside, after which Wales called for a series of scrums, but failed to get over for a try as Hardy was held up with the clock in the red.

A Hodge kick from huge distance early in the second half came back off the post, after Wales had been caught offside, but disaster then struck for Australia as replacement loosehead Tom Robertson was sin-binned for repeated team scrum infringements, reducing them to 13 players.

In their two attacks vs two men less, Wales first forced a penalty from the maul, before then mauling over the try-line for Morgan's second.

Gordon returned with Australia 14 points adrift, but it was Wales who would score again vs 14 players, as a number of maul drives granted territory, before Dyer finished out wide.

Gareth Anscombe kicked superbly off the tee, before limping off with an arm injury

Restored to 15, Australia struck for their second near the hour mark as Nawaqanitawase finished brilliantly in the corner, though Noah Lolesio struck the tough conversion wide.

Wales skipper Tipuric was sin-binned for a blatant and cynical trip on Pete Samu after an intercept on halfway, and within moments Nawaqanitawase accelerated through for his second.

Lolesio converted to bring the Wallabies within nine points, and into the final 10 minutes, a penalty forced under the posts saw Hodge kick to the corner.

An Australia rolling maul was ruled held-up, but a TMO review showed Wales hooker Ryan Elias had collapsed the maul initially, and so a penalty try was awarded and yellow card produced, reducing Wales to 13 players.

Wing Rio Dyer got over for Wales' fourth try after Australia had been reduced to 13 men

From there, the Wallabies eventually made their superiority in numbers tell with Lonergan scoring in the corner for a magnificent comeback victory.

Pivac determined to stay as Wales head coach

Wayne Pivac wants to stay as Wales head coach, despite another damaging defeat which will inevitably intensify speculation about his future.

The loss was Wales' ninth reversal in 12 Tests this year and the 20th of Pivac's three-year reign.

And there are many who feel that his time is up, with the man he succeeded as Wales boss - fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland - being tipped as an interim boss for the next 12 months, incorporating the 2023 World Cup.

Wales' Autumn Internationals Saturday, November 5 Wales 23-55 New Zealand 3.15pm Saturday, November 12 Wales 20-13 Argentina 5.30pm Saturday, November 19 Wales 12-13 Georgia 1pm Saturday, November 26 Wales 34-39 Australia 3.15pm

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't think that [leading Wales to the World Cup]," Pivac told Prime Video. "The heat was on me during the week, I had to try and take it off the boys and they played large parts of that game exactly as we wanted them to.

"Things that did not go well we can iron out. I certainly want to stay. You saw today, when we get things right we are a dangerous team. We have more players to come back into the side, and the rest is up to other people."

Asked in his post-match press conference about Wales' record this year, Pivac added: "I am just interested in talking about today and getting over what has just happened.

"It's disappointing, the result, but there was a lot of good stuff to take out of that game which is a positive for us moving forward."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is under pressure after a run of just three wins in 12 games in 2022

Pivac, meanwhile, confirmed he will be travelling to France on Sunday for a World Cup reconnaissance mission that includes assessing Wales' four pool-stage venues of Bordeaux, Nice, Lyon and Nantes.

What's next?

Wayne Pivac's Wales have now completed their autumn international schedule for 2022, having picked up a win over Argentina, and defeats vs New Zealand, Georgia and Australia. They are next in action at the 2023 Six Nations, where they start against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday, February 4.

Australia's Autumn Internationals Saturday, October 29 Scotland 15-16 Australia 5.30pm Saturday, November 5 France 30-29 Australia 8pm Saturday, November 12 Italy 28-27 Australia 1pm Saturday, November 19 Ireland 13-10 Australia 8pm Saturday, November 26 Wales 34-32 Australia 3.15pm

For Dave Rennie and the Wallabies, they too have completed their autumn series, having beaten Scotland at Murrayfield and Wales in Cardiff, but lost away to France, Italy and Ireland.