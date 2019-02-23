Wales 21-13 England: Cory Hill and Josh Adams tries keep Wales unbeaten in Six Nations

Wales created history and kept on course for a Grand Slam after a thrilling win over England

Tries from Cory Hill and Josh Adams inside the final 12 minutes ensured Wales kept their Six Nations Grand Slam hopes on course and ended those of England with a 21-13 victory at a crackling Principality Stadium.

Eddie Jones' men headed to the Welsh capital as firm favourites on Saturday after comprehensive successes over Ireland in Dublin and France at Twickenham in the opening two rounds but were undone by a Wales side inspired by their phenomenal support.

A converted Tom Curry try, plus two Owen Farrell penalties, looked like it might be enough for England to get over the line, before Hill's intervention.

The second row's try came after three successful Gareth Anscombe penalties earlier in the game, before Adams' score in the final minute after a cross-field kick clinched a sensational success for Warren Gatland and his players.

The victory created history as Wales racked up 12 successive Test wins for the first time ever - they now face Scotland in Edinburgh in two weeks' time, before welcoming Ireland to Cardiff in the tournament's final week.

England welcome Italy to Twickenham in a fortnight before hosting Scotland, but must now hope Wales slip up somewhere to have any chance of the title.

George North and co fronted up to England physically in Cardiff

Both sides were guilty of passing up early openings as Elliot Daly's penalty from distance, after a Justin Tipuric no-arms tackle, dropped wide and short, while Wales saw a lineout deep in the England 22 crucially stolen by George Kruis.

England did hit the front via a Farrell penalty from close range when referee Jaco Peyper deduced that Wales loosehead prop Rob Evans had hinged and collapsed the scrum, with Kyle Sinckler and England winning the decision against the head.

Wales - who had made a good start to the Test - responded almost immediately when after Curry failed to roll away in midfield, Anscombe kicked to the corner before a Sinckler no-arms tackle, with England under immense pressure in their own 22, saw a penalty awarded.

Anscombe's cross-field kick on advantage to Hadleigh Parkes was too long, but Wales came back for the straightforward penalty in front of the sticks to level the game on 21 minutes.

A Courtney Lawes maul turnover proved the origins of the next points in the Test, as England took full advantage of catching Wales unawares with the turnover as Curry picked and went through the middle of a ruck before diving over to ground - the score was the 20-year-old flanker's first try for his country.

Tom Curry scored the only try of the first half as England lead the Test until 12 minutes remaining

England defended late pressure in the half calmly on top of their own try line after a dangerous Anscombe chip and chase, with Wales unable to respond again in the opening period.

Gatland's side did register the opening points of the second half though, again via the boot of Anscombe, when Liam Williams jackaled to win a penalty just outside the England 22 on the 15-metre mark.

A late Sinckler hit on Anscombe then allowed Wales to kick to within the England 22, and the England prop soon backed up his discretion when he held Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones up, but did so around the neck. When Anscombe slotted the simple penalty over, the deficit was a single point.

Gareth Anscombe kicked three Wales penalties to chip away at England's lead throughout the game

Sinckler was subbed immediately after that penalty, but Farrell kicked out on the full in the next phase of play as Wales continued to keep up momentum and stoke the fires of their fervent supporters.

England briefly stemmed that momentum inside the final 20 minutes when Curry kept up his superb individual display by winning a vital turnover 30 metres from the Wales posts. Captain Farrell stepped up to split the uprights and restore their four-point advantage.

But on 68 minutes, Wales' momentum finally produced results when after 34 breathless phases, Hill powered over in the right corner as Wales finally released the ball wide via the rampaging George North. When Biggar slotted over a quite wonderful conversion, the Wales lead was three.

Cory Hill's try with 68 minutes on the clock cued delirium in Cardiff

From there, Wales saw out the game with little fuss and added to their score when Adams spectacularly claimed Biggar's cross-field kick, getting above Daly, juggling, regathering and reaching out to find the try-line and send the stadium into rapture once again.

Josh Adams goes over for Wales' second try in the final minute

The score meant England left Cardiff without even a losing bonus-point to show for their efforts.