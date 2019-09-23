Wales look to make experience count in Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia

Wales finally open their account on Monday against Georgia with Alun Wyn Jones leading the experienced outfit

Shaun Edwards believes that experience will be a key ingredient for Wales as they launch their Rugby World Cup campaign on Monday.

A build-up that Wales assistant coach Edwards says has been "two years in the making" ends when the Six Nations champions tackle Pool D opponents Georgia at the City of Tokyo Stadium.

Wales will field their oldest starting line-up for a World Cup game, with an average age of 28 years and 331 days, and Edwards has no doubt that the level of knowledge that comes with that is priceless.

"We are more experienced - definitely more experienced," Edwards said, when asked to contrast 2019 with previous World Cup campaigns that he has been involved in.

"I was told that this is the most experienced XV we have played at a Rugby World Cup. You look back at 2003 - the only Northern Hemisphere team to win it was obviously England.

"They had an experienced team - a few guys over 30. I don't think that does you any harm."

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi will form Wales' back-row unit

After the situation regarding Rob Howley, Wales will be eager to switch the focus onto the pitch and will once again have the talismanic Alun Wyn Jones leading them out.

The skipper is set to win his 129th international cap and that number equals Gethin Jenkins' record for Welsh caps. The current captain will be running out to play at his fourth World Cup.

To rub shoulders with Gethin on this one is pretty sweet. The biggest thing I could do to mark the occasion is go out and enjoy the game and have a good win on Monday. We are chomping at the bit. As players we do feel as though we are being held in the blocks a bit. Alun Wyn Jones

The current forecast for Toyota on Monday is prolonged rain, but the stadium's retractable roof will not be closed, which has been the case since 2015 due to extra maintenance costs.

"Obviously, if a storm comes, there is nothing we can do about that," he noted.

"But I think we have to look at the game against Ireland at the end of the Six Nations when they wanted the roof open.

"We are confident about the way we can play in the wet. We are a good wet-weather team. If it is wet and slippery, which it could be, then we have to adapt our tactics and tighten things up.

Warren Gatland's starting XV has 753 caps of experience

Wales are hot favourites to get their tournament up and running in victorious fashion before facing a likely group decider against Australia in Tokyo next Sunday.

"You can't look too far ahead, and I think heavyweight boxing has proved that over the last few months," Edwards added.

"We have to overcome Georgia first, and then we will look at Australia. As to how far we can go? I'm not one to make predictions. I just know we are to ready to play on Monday.

"There is no complacency in our team. Rugby is very emotive, and you have to encourage that emotion, but we have to control that and use it in the right way. We aim to do that on Monday.

"Yes, we want to be aggressive and have good line-speed, but we also want to be disciplined and onside. We have practised, and the boss [Warren Gatland] has been massive on keeping half a foot behind the offside line to stay onside.

"We know they [Georgia] will be well-prepared, and physically they look like they are in good shape as well.

"They are big men and they are going to be physical, but so are we. We're not coming here to make up the numbers."

Well, we wish All the luck in the World to @rugbyworldcup commentators pronouncing Beka GORGADZE, Mamuka GORGODZE & Otar GIORGADZE when boys hit the pitch during #RWC2019 😲🎙📢 pic.twitter.com/JIM9bCd92H — Georgian Rugby Union (@GeorgianRugby) September 18, 2019

Georgia's coach Milton Haig has included six players that will be making their Rugby World Cup debuts in his squad but at the other end of the spectrum, he has the highly experienced Mamuka Gorgodze in his back-row.

Gorgodze, who famously won the man of the match award against New Zealand four years ago, will be featuring at his fourth World Cup as will David Kacharava in their mid-field.

The outfit after playing in their fifth successive Rugby World Cup, they are 12th in the world rankings and The Lelos will be eager show that they have more to offer than just a formidable scrummage and potent pack of forwards.

Wales: 15. Liam Williams, 14. George North, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Hadleigh Parkes, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Gareth Davies, 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ken Owens, 3. Tom Francis, 4. Jake Ball, 5. Alun Wyn Jones (Captain), 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. Josh Navidi.

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Aaron Shingler, 20. Ross Moriarty, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Rhys Patchell, 23. Leigh Halfpenny.

Georgia: 15. Soso Matiashvili, 14. Miriani Modebadze, 13. David Kacharava, 12. Tamaz Mchedlidze, 11. Giorgi Kveseladze, 10. Tedo Abzhandadze, 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze, 1. Mikheil Nariashvili (Captain), 2. Shalva Mamukashvili, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Giorgi Nemsadze, 5. Konstantine Mikautadze, 6. Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 7. Mamuka Gorgodze, 8. Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements: 16. Jaba Bregvadze, 7. Guram Gogichashvili, 18. Levan Chilachava, 19. Shalva Sutiashvili, 20. Beka Saginadze, 21. Otari Giorgadze, 22. Gela Aprasidze, 23. Lasha Khmaladze.