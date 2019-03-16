Wales 25-7 Ireland: Hosts clinch emphatic Six Nations Grand Slam in Cardiff

Hadleigh Parkes scored after just two minutes to set Wales on their way to a Grand Slam

A Hadleigh Parkes try and six Gareth Anscombe penalties ensured Wales clinched a memorable Six Nations Grand Slam with a resounding 25-7 success over Ireland in teeming rain at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland's charges worked tirelessly to secure a first championship clean sweep since 2012, relentlessly tackling in another display of supreme fitness, but it was the overwhelming ill-discipline of Ireland which did for Joe Schmidt's defending champions.

In Gatland's final year in charge, he oversaw a third Grand Slam success and fourth Six Nations title in his 11th campaign to end things in perfect fashion in front of a crackling atmosphere.

Wales made the perfect start to the contest when Jacob Stockdale was driven off the park straight from Anscombe's kick off, and from that field-position the Kiwi-born out-half produced an exquisite chip with the outside of his right foot behind the Irish defence for Parkes to gather and score.

Parkes goes over for his crucial early try at the Principality Stadium

Ireland's first period of possession was ended after 11 phases around the Wales 22 when Cian Healy knocked on, before a last-ditch Parkes tackle stopped Stockdale searing down the left for a try after an inventive cross-field kick penalty from Johnny Sexton on the opposite flank.

A maul penalty in midfield allowed Wales more territory in the Ireland 22, but that was ended after 17 phases when Tadhg Beirne produced a phenomenal steal on top of his own line.

Wales were next to trouble the scoreboard though when Sexton went off feet at the breakdown and Anscombe nailed his penalty effort from distance, wide on the right.

Gareth Anscombe kicked flawlessly off the tee, and punished Ireland heavily

Penalties were killing Ireland as they gave away one near the Wales 22 for side entry and another in their own half for offside - but Wales were denied the chance to extend their lead when the penalty was reversed for Gareth Davies diving on top of Bundee Aki on the floor.

Ireland had their best chance of the first half on 25 minutes when a maul penalty and Sexton kick to the corner offered a five-metre lineout opportunity. But it came to nothing as Wales forced the turnover by making the maul unplayable.

Ireland maintained territory, however, until No 8 CJ Stander near-comically kicked a quick tap into his own man after the awarding of a scrum free-kick, causing an accidental offside and turnover in the Wales 22.

It was a day of immense frustration for Johnny Sexton and Ireland, who have endured a disappointing championship

Another Ireland penalty for offside in the 35th minute - after a lineout malfunction from the visitors - saw Anscombe and Wales stretch their lead to 13-0 off the tee.

In the final minute of the half, things got even better for Gatland's men as a Conor Murray box-kick out on the full, James Ryan knock on in the tackle and another scrum penalty offered Anscombe another chance off the tee, which he took for a 16-0 half-time lead.

Anscombe was named man of the match for his performance in Cardiff

For Ireland to get back into things a fast-start to the second period was required, but it was Wales who would score first on 49 minutes when a Healy penalty presented Anscombe another very kickable penalty, which he slotted over for an insurmountable 19-0 advantage.

That lead became 22-0 when yet another Ireland penalty in a central position of the pitch in their own half - the visitors' 10th of the Test - saw Anscombe land his fifth three-pointer of the afternoon.

Anscombe stretched that to 25-0 in the 69th minute, again from a central position in the Ireland half, when replacement Andrew Porter went off feet.

Jordan Larmour ensured Ireland weren't nilled on the day with a late consolation score

Ireland did finally notch their first and only points of the Test in the very final play of the match when replacement Jordan Larmour danced over for a try after a Stockdale break had been stopped just short.

But that did nothing to stop the Welsh party, with the home support in full voice, producing renditions of Bread of Heaven, Delilah and Land of my Fathers before skipper Alun Wyn Jones stepped up to lift the trophy.