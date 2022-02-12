Six Nations 2022: Centurion Dan Biggar helps Wales to 20-17 victory over Scotland

Dan Biggar's kicking helped Wales to victory in his 100th appearance for the team

Dan Biggar marked his century of Test appearances with a starring role by kicking 15 points in Wales' 20-17 win over Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash.

It was a seesaw first half at the Principality Stadium, but there was nothing to split the sides as they returned to the changing rooms at half time with scores level at 14-14 after Darcy Graham and Tomas Francis had crossed for tries, and Finn Russell and Biggar kicked three penalties apiece.

The two No 10s exchanged penalties in the second half too, but a yellow card for the Scotsman followed by a drop goal from the Welshman in the 70th minute saw the home side get off the mark with a hard-fought first win in this year's tournament.

Story of the game

Scotland dominated the possession in the opening exchanges, but the hosts were first on the board after winning a penalty at the first scrum of the game which allowed Biggar to boot them in front from around 40 metres out, followed by adding another from closer range in the eighth minute.

Gregor Townsend's men burst into life after those early setbacks though and a superb cut-out pass from fly-half Russell found Graham in enough space on the right wing to jink and squeeze his way over for the first try of the afternoon.

Russell was unable to convert, but both he and opposite number Biggar were on target with their penalties as they exchanged goals to keep the scoreboard ticking over. However, it was 50-22 from the latter which lay the platform for Wales to draw level.

The spell of possession earned on the back of that kick allowed Wayne Pivac's side to set up camp in the Scottish 22 and the bold decision to kick for touch from a penalty reaped rewards as prop Williams was forced over for an unconverted score from a strong line-out drive.

Team news Dan Biggar become the ninth Welshman to make 100 Test match appearances. He captained a side which had four changes to the one beaten by Ireland last weekend, with Alex Cuthbert, Ross Moriarty, Owen Watkin and uncapped flanker Jac Morgan starting. Scotland made five changes following the Calcutta Cup win over England, including a new front row of Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally and WP Nel. Grant Gilchrist won his 50th cap.

Scotland's Darcy Graham celebrates scoring the opening try of the game

That ensured the teams went in level at the break and it was a scrappy start to the second half when play resumed, although a spell of possession for Scotland on the back of a surging run from inside centre Sione Tuipulotu led to Russell edging them back in front with his fourth penalty in the 50th minute.

Again though, the pendulum-like nature of the contest continued as some fine multi-phase play from Wales led to Biggar levelling the scores eight minute later and as the match entered the final quarter of an hour it seemed like they were in the ascendancy.

Biggar's long-range penalty attempt which hit the crossbar was recovered by the hosts and while Alex Cuthbert had a possible try ruled out by the TMO, play was brought back for a deliberate knock-on by Russell, who was shown a yellow card to leave Scotland temporarily down to 14 men with 12 minutes to play.

That became back-to-back penalties against the visitors for a maul infringement in their 22, yet Wales only came away with a drop goal when Biggar opted to slot one over from close range despite his team playing with an advantage.

Wales 20-17 Scotland scoring summary Wales: Tries - Tomas Williams; Penalties - Dan Biggar (4); Drop goals - Dan Biggar. Scotland: Tries - Darcy Graham; Penalties - Finn Russell (4)

Wales' Alex Cuthbert is tackled by Chris Harris

Nevertheless, that three-point difference proved to be enough for Wales to secure victory, yet it needed a monumental defensive effort to secure it after the clock ticked past 80 minutes as Scotland worked the ball through 20 phases with the final action of the match, but ultimately to no avail.

What they said

Wales captain Dan Biggar, speaking to the BBC:

"For me, this is one of my best victories in a Welsh shirt and that says it all. It's been a really difficult week; we've had to put up with a lot of flack and rightly so.

"To come back here and put on a show in front of the crowd like that... just grind a result and roll our sleeves up, as I said it's one of the best victories in my 100."

Six Nations standings after Wales 20-17 Scotland Team P W D L PD BPts Pts France 1 1 0 0 27 1 5 Ireland 1 1 0 0 22 1 5 Scotland 2 1 0 1 0 1 5 Wales 2 1 0 1 -19 0 4 England 1 0 0 1 -3 1 1 Italy 1 0 0 1 -27 0 0

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, speaking to the BBC:

"We're bitterly disappointed. When we get ourselves in a good position we're really dangerous, but at times we weren't allowed to do that. We know we're a lot better than we showed at times, but that's Test-match rugby and if you don't take your opportunities you're at the wrong end of the scoreline like we are today.

"That's us in a nutshell, isn't it? We want to get in good positions; we were carrying with intent, we were carrying to score and got the outcomes we were looking for. But at times we didn't back it up, at times we didn't get in the right positions, but credit to Wales - they were fairly good at times."

Match stats

What's next?

Both teams now have a weekend off, with Wales then travelling to Twickenham to face old rivals England in the evening game on Saturday, February 26 (4.45pm kick-off). Earlier in the day, Scotland welcome France to Murrayfield (2.15pm kick-off).