France see off Wales to continue unbeaten Six Nations run

It was a dominant display by Les Bleus as their try-scoring prowess continued in Cardiff

Wales' hopes of Women's Six Nations glory were wiped out as France kept themselves on course for the Grand Slam with an emphatic 33-5 bonus-point win in Cardiff.

The Welsh, seeking to respond to their 58-5 round-three mauling in England, were on the back foot from the outset and trailed 26-0 at the break.

French scrum-half Laure Sansus - the tournament's leading try-scorer - took her tally to six with a pair of scores, either side of wing Caroline Boujard and full-back Chloe Jacquet going over.

France celebrate their bonus-point victory against Wales, as they turn their attention to a Grand Slam clash with England next Saturday

Les Bleus continued to dominate after the restart and fly-half Jessy Tremouliere, who added the extras on three of the first four scores, converted her own 54th-minute try to further stretch the scoreboard.

Wales offered some resistance in the final 25 minutes and claimed a consolation try in the final moments through replacement flanker Sioned Harries.

France's Madoussou Fall in action during the Women's Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park

France will bid to complete a tournament clean sweep next Saturday when defending champions England visit Bayonne, as both sides set out on the hunt for a Grand Slam victory.

Before England face France, they must face Ireland at the home of the Leicester Tigers.

In the stadium in which she used to be a season ticket holder, England's Emily Scarratt will earn her 100th cap for the Red Roses side, cementing her as one of the greatest English players.

Opening up on what the monumental moment means to her, she said: "It's a little bit crazy to be honest.

"The girls have been giving me the big one as the cap numbers have gone up in recent weeks, but I genuinely have tried not to think about it.

"I know how fragile this sport can be at times, and how you shouldn't take anything for granted, and if I'm honest I'll still be doing that for the next three days.

"But it's definitely something I never set out to achieve. It's hard to get your head around I think."