Wales 8-10 Italy: Visitors win in Cardiff in Women's Six Nations Round 5 with last-gasp penalty
Italy centre Michela Sillari kicks 79th-minute penalty to thwart Wales in Women's Six Nations Championship encounter at Cardiff Arms Park; home side finish third despite third straight defeat
Last Updated: 30/04/22 2:41pm
Wales secured a third-placed finish in the Women's Six Nations Championship despite a last-gasp penalty condemning them to a 10-8 defeat by Italy in a thriller at Cardiff Arms Park.
They suffered a third successive defeat in the tournament following victories over Ireland and Scotland, but a losing bonus point confirmed third spot.
Italy centre Michela Sillari kicked a 79th-minute penalty to thwart Wales after it looked as though the home side had done enough.
They trailed 7-0 at half-time following scrum-half Sara Barattin's try that Sillari converted, with Wales fly-half Robyn Wilkins and number eight Sioned Harries both yellow-carded for dangerous tackles just two minutes apart.
Wales dug deep, though, and after Wilkins kicked a penalty nine minutes from time, substitute Keira Bevan scored a try to edge her team ahead.
But Sillari came up trumps amid intense pressure, and Italy prevailed.