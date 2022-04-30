Wales 8-10 Italy: Visitors win in Cardiff in Women's Six Nations Round 5 with last-gasp penalty

Michela Sillari's last-gasp penalty helped Italy defeat Wales at Cardiff Arms Park

Wales secured a third-placed finish in the Women's Six Nations Championship despite a last-gasp penalty condemning them to a 10-8 defeat by Italy in a thriller at Cardiff Arms Park.

They suffered a third successive defeat in the tournament following victories over Ireland and Scotland, but a losing bonus point confirmed third spot.

Italy centre Michela Sillari kicked a 79th-minute penalty to thwart Wales after it looked as though the home side had done enough.

They trailed 7-0 at half-time following scrum-half Sara Barattin's try that Sillari converted, with Wales fly-half Robyn Wilkins and number eight Sioned Harries both yellow-carded for dangerous tackles just two minutes apart.

Wales dug deep, though, and after Wilkins kicked a penalty nine minutes from time, substitute Keira Bevan scored a try to edge her team ahead.

But Sillari came up trumps amid intense pressure, and Italy prevailed.