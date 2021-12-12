Wasps 14-35 Munster: Covid-ravaged Irish province earn bonus-point Champions Cup win after Brad Shields red card

Munster, minus 43 players and with a squad of 12 debutants, posted a bonus-point win vs 14 man Wasps

A Munster squad missing 34 players due to Covid-19 isolation picked up a sensational 35-14 bonus-point victory at Wasps as Brad Shields was red carded.

Experienced Munster wings Keith Earls and Andrew Conway each grabbed a try on the day, as did 19-year-old full-back Patrick Campbell and 21-year-old hooker Scott Buckley - both on their Munster debuts.

Joey Carbery kicked three penalties and three conversions in the victory, but the most significant moment of the match saw Wasps skipper Shields red carded on 26 minutes for a shoulder to the head of Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne.

Wasps No 8 Alfie Barbeary scored in response to put the hosts into a 7-6 lead, but they were second-best for the remainder of the contest, with Michael Le Bourgeois' second-half try purely consolation.

Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and the rest of the squad thank their army of travelling supporters after another remarkable European occasion for the province

Munster academy manager Ian Costello took charge of the side, with head coach Johann van Graan and all his staff in isolation

Munster arrived minus a total of 34 players and 14 staff, including head coach Johann van Grann, due to Covid-19 isolation (14 in South Africa, 34 in Ireland), with a total of 12 debutants named in the squad, made up of eight academy players, two senior and two from outside of the academy.

Wasps came into the clash with a hefty injury list themselves, and five further players were ruled out due to positive Covid-19 results the morning of the match in Sebastian De Chaves, Elliot Stooke, Jacob Umaga, Tom Willis and Francois Hougaard.

With less than two minutes on the clock, Wasps came extremely close to an opening score as only an immense Peter O'Mahony try-saving tackle in the corner stopped a rampaging Thomas Young from touching down.

A textbook Damian de Allende breakdown penalty in midfield once Munster completed their exit allowed the visitors their first entry into the 22, and once Wasps were caught offside, Carbery was on hand to slot over the opening points of the contest.

Joey Carbery kicked the opening points of the contest off the tee

It didn't take long for Wasps to respond, however, as a powerful carry from No 8 Barbeary preceded Munster being penalised for failing to roll away. From all of 45 metres out, Gopperth made a good connection with the boot, but was unlucky to see his effort bounce back off the post.

A Wasps scrum penalty saw the hosts back near the Munster 22 before long, and after turning down a shot at goal for a five-metre lineout drive, superb goal-line defence from the visitors forced a knock on and turnover.

A quick-tap Wasps penalty and kick ahead in the 19th minute nearly opened the door again for the chasing Barbeary, but the bouncing ball just dropped off the park.

Munster openside John Hodnett got his side back into the right attacking areas on 20 minutes when he forced a superb breakdown steal, but the move around the Wasps 22 was ended when De Allende knocked on.

After 25 minutes, the game turned as Wasps' Shields was red carded by referee Romain Poite after a lengthy TMO review for catching Munster loosehead Kilcoyne in the face with a high tackle.

Wasps skipper Brad Shields - who was shifted from back-row to lock before kick off - was red carded for a high tackle

To huge surprise, Carbery missed the resultant penalty from close range off the post, but made amends moments later curling over with a far more difficult effort for 6-0.

Just past the half-hour mark it was Wasps who would register the first try though as Barbeary - who started the move with a lovely offload to Young deep in his own half-finished off a hectic period of play where both sides were sucked into a loose, end-to-end spell of offloading.

Wasps' impressive Alfie Barbeary raced over for the opening try of the match

Gopperth converted for the lead, but a Tadhg Beirne breakdown penalty following the restart saw Munster kick to the corner - from which they would grab their first try.

After several phases of close-range carries, scrum-half Conor Murray put in an unusual chip kick with the outside of his right on advantage which took an even more unusual bounce to fall directly in front of wing Earls, who needed only to land on the loose ball to score.

Keith Earls reacted to an unusual bounce to score Munster's first try

Carbery converted superbly to push the lead out to 13-7 but a penalty against Munster hooker Buckley for sealing off invited Wasps back into the 22 before the break. The home side failed to take advantage as Sam Wolstenholme's grubber kick was too long for flanker Nizaam Carr.

In the final moments of the half, more drama unfolded, as a charge down from Munster lock Eoin O'Connor on Wolstenholme saw Beirne come within inches of a second Munster try.

Wasps proceeded to cynically kill the ball on their own line and saw hooker Dan Frost sent to the sin-bin.

Though facing 13, Munster took a quick-tap and could not score from a yard out before the end of the half as referee Poite awarded a knock on apiece after a phase of scrambled play.

More bad news came Wasps' way at half-time when the outstanding Barbeary had to be replaced with a leg injury, and less than two minutes into the half Munster did have their second try courtesy of debutant Campbell.

Debutant full-back Patrick Campbell skipped in for Munster's second try early in the second half

With De Allende having broke from deep initially, and both Beirne and Conway producing fantastic carries and offloads in the build-up, Munster then shipped the play to the opposite wing where Wasps' stretched 13 could not contain the pace of Campbell.

A magnificent break from 19-year-old Munster No 8 Daniel Okeke should have seen Munster score a third try soon after, but an O'Connor knock on saw the chance evaporate.

With Wasps still down to 13, Munster did get their third try in the 49th minute when Conway intercepted a loose ball to sprint in and touch down.

Carbery's conversion left things 25-7 before Frost emerged from his sin-binning, but Gopperth's restart went straight off the park as Wasps' spirit for the clash visibly started to slip away.

Andrew Conway sprinted in for Munster's third try in Coventry

Dangerous broken-field runners such as Josh Bassett meant Wasps still carried a threat, but Munster hooker Buckley - flawless at the lineout on debut - produced a superb breakdown steal to end the hosts' next promising chance.

No 8 Okeke was growing in stature within the game too, and almost romped in after another lovely sequence of Munster offloading, but just knocked on five metres out.

On 57 minutes, Munster then forced the crucial bonus-point score as Buckley sprinted through off a Beirne inside offload to slide in as part of a set-piece lineout move - the score not being checked for a potential forward pass by the Munster lock.

Hooker Scott Buckley - on debut and named man of the match - scored the bonus-point clinching fourth try

Within moments, rangy Wasps centre Le Bourgeois scythed through to score his side's only points of the second half, before Carbery added his third penalty of the day in response up the opposite end.

In a day of huge positives for Munster, the one concern for the province will be that starting out-half Carbery was forced to leave with a serious-looking arm injury late on.

Munster face Top 14 outfit Castres at Thomond Park next week, while Wasps must travel to face defending champions Toulouse in France.