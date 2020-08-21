Wasps 32-17 Worcester: Wasps seal bonus-point win as Warriors lose eighth successive game

Wasps came from 11 points behind to inflict Worcester's eighth defeat on the bounce

Worcester crumbled to an eighth consecutive defeat as Wasps overcame an 11-point deficit to win the Gallagher Premiership contest 32-17.

After last weekend's resumption, both sides made wholesale changes. with Wasps' reserves proving just too strong at the Ricoh Arena courtesy of a second-half rally.

Their tries came from Tom Willis, Gabriel Oghre, Tom Cruse and Alfie Barbeary, with Rob Miller kicking two penalties and three conversions.

Worcester responded with tries from Nick David and Beck Cutting. Duncan Weir converted both and added a penalty.

FULL TIME- 🐝 32-17 ⚔️



Wasps score a late fourth try to take away a bonus point win! #WeAreWasps 🐝 pic.twitter.com/tvI2ONFCn9 — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) August 21, 2020

Wasps began strongly with No 8 Willis stealing possession to burst away and gain a platform in the visitors 22. From there Worcester conceded three penalties in quick succession before Ben Vellacott dummied his way over - but the try was disallowed by the TMO for a Wasps' infringement.

Worcester took advantage of their let-off to take a 13th-minute lead. Skipper Will Butler made a couple of dents in the home defence before David spotted a gap to score. Weir converted.

Miller put the hosts on the scoreboard with a penalty but Worcester scored their second try when Cutting finished off a driving line-out. Weir's touchline conversion gave his side a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Worcester then lost Butler for a head injury assessment and they suffered a further setback when Willis forced his way over from close range. Miller converted before he and Weir exchanged simple penalties to leave Warriors with a 17-13 interval advantage.

Alfie Barbeary scored a last-gasp bonus-point clinching try for Wasps

After the restart, Miller and Weir were both off-target with long-range penalty attempts before Jacob Umaga replaced Liam Sopoaga at outside-half as Wasps sought to reverse their fortunes.

Umaga began brightly with two skilful interventions threatening the visitors' but the defence held firm and hence the third quarter finished scoreless.

The hosts also introduced powerful Tongan No 8 Sione Vailanu and it paid immediate dividends as he was part of the pack which rumbled over the Worcester line for a try credited to Oghre, giving Wasps the lead for the first time in the match.

Wasps were much improved with Umaga and Vailanu in the line-up and a lively performance from scrum-half Vellacott, ensured they did enough to keep their noses in front, before late tries from Barbeary and Cruse sealed their victory.