Snooker: Mark Allen hits maximum 147 break in Masters quarter-final clash vs Mark Selby

Mark Allen became the fourth player to land a 147 break at the Masters

Mark Allen hit a maximum 147 break in his Masters quarter-final clash against Mark Selby on Friday evening.

History was made in the third frame of the last-eight encounter when Allen celebrated just the fifth 147 in the history of the tournament, but the second of this year's event after Ding Junhui achieved the feat against Ronnie O'Sullivan earlier this week.

A poor shot on the blue almost cost him the chance in front of 2,000 fans at Alexandra Palace in London, but he recovered for the pink and black to roars from the crowd after losing the first two frames.

Mark Allen is congratulated by Mark Selby

The first player to hit a 147 at the Masters was Kirk Stevens in 1984 and the feat was not seen again at the tournament until Ding achieved it in 2007.

Marco Fu enjoyed a maximum in 2015 and then Ding remarkably repeated the feat last Tuesday and we have now seen two 147s in the same Masters tournament for the first time.

Defending champion Trump knocked out

There was a shock earlier in the day when defending Masters champion Judd Trump was knocked out by Ali Carter after a thrilling quarter-final which went down to the wire.

Carter was losing 5-4 and facing an exit in the 10th frame only for his opponent to over-cut the matchball red, allowing the 44-year-old to seize his chance and produce a 43 clearance to take it to a decider.

Boosted by that momentum a break of 64 then saw Carter, who had been 4-2 up only for Trump to fight back with a break of 129 on his way to winning three frames in succession, through to only his second Masters semi in 13 attempts.

"For all the money, I looked like going 5-3 in front and lost my composure for a couple of frames," Carter said in his post-match interview.

"I felt like I worked really hard but was delighted to make an unbelievable clearance to force a decider.

"Then how I've held myself together there, I don't know - that's a feather in my cap."

