Terry Griffiths: Former world snooker champion dies after lengthy battle with dementia

Terry Griffiths won the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible in 1979

Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths has died aged 77 after a lengthy battle with dementia, his family have confirmed.

Griffiths' son Wayne wrote on Facebook: "To our friends and snooker followers in general, we are deeply saddened to share the news of our loss.

"Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on December 1, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved home-town in South Wales.

"A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli and now he has found peace in Llanelli. He would not have had it any other way."

Griffiths came through the qualifying rounds before going on to win the 1979 World Snooker Championship, and also won the Masters and the UK Championship to complete the sport's illustrious 'triple crown'.

In later years, Griffiths became an accomplished coach, inspiring the likes of Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams and Mark Allen.

In 2007, Griffiths was made an OBE for his services to the sport.

Terry Griffiths made his last appearance at The Crucible in 1997

Snooker stars pay tribute to Griffiths

World No 1 Judd Trump led the tributes to Griffiths after winning the UK Championship final on Sunday evening.

"It is very, very sad news," Trump said. "It is tough for the family and they have such a history in snooker.

"Terry was a witty guy. He was always very funny and quick, and a legend of the game. He was someone that, when I went to the Welsh Open he'd always come over and make a joke.

"I think because of the people that went to him you could tell he was a great coach. I had a good connection. It is incredibly sad news and a sad day for Welsh sport in general."

Williams and Allen, both of whom describe Griffiths as a mentor, were among players who took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute.

Griffiths was a fixture at the top end of the sport during the 1980s and early 1990s, reaching at least the quarter-finals of the World Championship for nine straight years, and reaching the final again in 1988.

He retired from playing after a first-round defeat to Williams at the 1997 World Championship.

World Snooker posted a statement describing Griffiths as an "all-time snooker great", adding: "Our sincere condolences to Terry's family and many friends. He was loved and respected by everyone in the sport."

The Welsh Billiards and Snooker Association said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of WBSA President Terry Griffiths OBE. We send our deepest condolences to Terry's family."