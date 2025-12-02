Team Europe skipper Jayson Shaw vows to 'crush' USA at Mosconi Cup: Schedule, scores, teams, format at Alexandra Palace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tempers flared at the Mosconi Cup press conference between Team Europe and Team USA! Tempers flared at the Mosconi Cup press conference between Team Europe and Team USA!

Captain Jayson Shaw says Team Europe are in London to "win" the Mosconi Cup and claims the USA are here "to get paid" whilst vowing to "crush" the visitors at Alexandra Palace.

Team Europe will be aiming for a sensational six in a row having won 15 out of the last 18 Mosconi Cup ties since 2007 - they also edge the all-time head-to-head record, capturing the coveted silverware on 17 occasions - three more than the United States' tally of 13.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Scottish ace Shaw said: "I don't think they will stop the rot. The same five last year got beat convincingly so I think we know what to do.

"We play our game and get in front, they'll crumble. They do it all the time. We can see it in their faces - that's the difference between us and them! When we're down we keep fighting, when they're down they give in and we can smell it and see it. If we get off to a good start, we'll crush them.

"You'll be seeing me strutting my stuff and doing my thing. I'll be doing my Jayson Shaw thing. We'll win 11-6. I can't see them getting past six.

"We're here to win - they're here to get paid."

Team Europe

Mosconi Cup wins: 17* (1995, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

Captain: Jayson Shaw (Captain)

Team: Moritz Neuhausen, Pijus Labutis, Joshua Filler, David Alcaide

Shaw returns as Team Europe skipper, looking to extend Europe's dominance in the transatlantic battle.

Two new faces make their Mosconi Cup debut - Premier League Pool champion Moritz Neuhausen and Hanoi Open champion Pijus Labutis - both standout performers on the World Nineball Tour this season.

They join the returning Joshua 'Killer' Filler, alongside David Alcaide, who recently claimed the Philippine Open title.

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz sealed the win for Team Europe which led to their amazing celebrations on the table after winning the Mosconi Cup

Team USA

Mosconi Cup wins: 13* (1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2018, 2019).

Captain: Skyler Woodward (Captain)

Team: Fedor Gorst, Shane Van Boening, Tyler Styer, Billy Thorpe

Woodward once again leads the charge as captain, guiding a powerful American squad ready to reclaim the Cup.

World No 1 Fedor Gorst returns alongside five-time US Open champion Shane Van Boening, who will make a record-breaking 19th Mosconi Cup appearance. Completing the roster are Tyler Styer and Billy Thorpe.

* The 2006 Mosconi Cup finished in a 12-12 tie, Team USA retained the trophy

Day One Matches

Matchroom Multi Sport CEO Emily Frazer lines up with Team Europe and Team USA

Match 1: Team Match: Europe vs USA

Match 2: Doubles Match: Joshua Filler & David Alcaide vs Fedor Gorst & Shane Van Boening

Match 3: Singles Match: Jayson Shaw vs Skyler Woodward

Match 4: Doubles Match: Moritz Neuhausen & Pijus Labutis vs Tyler Styer & Billy Thorpe

What is the Mosconi Cup?

Who will take home the famous Mosconi Cup at Alexandra Palace?

In a similar manner to golf's Ryder Cup, the Mosconi Cup - named after American pool icon Willie Mosconi - brings together the best nine-ball pool players from Europe and the USA to compete against each other in a four-day long battle for supremacy.

The event began in 1994 at the Roller Bowl in Romford and included snooker greats Steve Davis and Jimmy White as part of the eight-player European team.

The Americans dominated the Mosconi Cup in the early years, winning 10 of the first 13 editions outright with one draw. However, since 2007, Europe has had the upper hand and only been beaten three times since then.

The Europeans head into this year's event at Alexandra Palace as reigning champions and aiming for a sixth-consecutive triumph, having won 11-6 in Orlando, Florida last year.

What is the format?

Will Jayson Shaw deliver once again for Team Europe?

The format of the Mosconi Cup has varied throughout the years, but the current format sees each side with five players, competing in singles, doubles and team matches across four days.

Three players automatically qualify for their teams through the Race to the Mosconi Cup standings, calculated on their performances on the World Nineball Tour throughout the year, with the other two places being filled by wildcard picks by the respective captains.

The $300,000 event will begin in traditional fashion with the teams opener on Wednesday night, concluding with singles matches throughout the final day. A captain's pick will determine the final match should it be a 10-10 tie.

All matches will be race-to-five racks, alternate break and be played in accordance with the World Nineball Tour rules, with the winning team receiving $40,000 per player.

Prize Fund

Champions - $40,000 per player

Runners-up - $20,000 per player

Total - $300,000

