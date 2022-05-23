Emma Raducanu beats Linda Noskova in the first round of the French Open

Raducanu will play Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in round two

Britain&#39;s Emma Raducanu clenches her fist after scoring a point against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Image: Britain's Emma Raducanu clenches her fist after scoring a point against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema