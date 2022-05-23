Emma Raducanu beats Linda Noskova in the first round of the French Open

French OpenFirst RoundEmma Raducanu bt Linda Noskova 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-1Raducanu to play world No 47 Aliaksandra Sasnovich nextCzech 17-year-old Noskova is last year's junior champion hereCameron Norrie and Dan Evans both win but Harriet Dart suffers heavy loss; Heather Watson is also in actionLatest scores from Roland GarrosOsaka crashes out of French Open & casts doubt over Wimbledon I Swiatek storms through while Barbora Krejcikova's title defence endedWomen's Draw I Men's Draw I Order of PlayWhy the tennis world can't stop talking about wonderkid Alcaraz