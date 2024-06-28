Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter look towards start of Grand Slam

Emma Raducanu won't look beyond the Wimbledon first round, Jack Draper looks to Carlos Alcaraz for inspiration, while Katie Boulter is ready to embrace the spotlight as Britain's big hopes spoke to media on Saturday.

Raducanu heads into Wimbledon full of confidence but played down expectations for her first match on Monday.

The former US Open champion has been in fine form on the British grass, reaching the semi-finals in Nottingham before losing to Katie Boulter in a very tight contest and then claiming her first win over a top-10 opponent against Jessica Pegula on her way to the Eastbourne quarter-finals.

She is one of the more dangerous unseeded players, but the draw was not kind, with Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who has decent grass-court pedigree, her opening opponent.

"If I get through my first round, I'd be over the moon," said Raducanu.

"I think it's a tough match. She's seeded really well. It's obviously going to be hard. I think that she's got great weapons. On this surface, it only amplifies big weapons.

"I'm expecting a really difficult match. I think it's a match where I'm actually the complete underdog because she's a lot older, a lot more experienced, ranked a lot higher.

"I feel like it's just a great opportunity to try to get a good scalp, try to enjoy playing how I have been in the last few weeks, and just get back into it."

The Kent player remains wary of pushing her body too hard, skipping French Open qualifying to practise on grass, but is encouraged by her growing physical resilience.

"I feel very confident in my body," she said. "I was able to play three matches at a high level last week and come out physically unscathed.

"I think I'm in a really good place. Last year I did a good chunk of work at the end of the year to get back and healthy. I've continued that work on throughout this year.

"I feel good in my body. There's no doubts. I would say this preparation has worked out really well. I got a great balance between matches but also staying fresh and not playing too much."

Draper: I don't see any reason I can't be one of the best players in the world

A year ago Draper sat on his sofa watching near contemporary Carlos Alcaraz lift the Wimbledon title and plotting his way to the top.

A shoulder injury was the latest and most painful physical problem for Draper, forcing him to miss the whole grass-court season and dropping his ranking back outside the top 100.

"It really, really motivated me and was actually I think a blessing in disguise because my body wasn't ready," he said.

"I don't think mentally I was ready either to be a top player. It was a good break that I needed to rediscover the fire I needed. From there, I've been great."

Twelve months on, things are very different. Draper is the British No 1, ranked 29th and seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam, and has just won his first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart before posting a career-best win over Alcaraz at Queen's.

The 22-year-old's leaping, jubilant celebration showed just what that meant and now he is being talked about again as a player who can potentially rival Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the top of the sport.

"I've come a long way in a year and I'm very proud of that," said Draper. "I just want to keep going.

"I'm excited to see after Wimbledon, as well, leading into the Olympics, the hard courts, that's when we'll really see where my tennis is at. The grass, you do get away with certain things.

"If my game keeps on improving, I keep the mindset, and keep on improving physically like I have been, I don't see there's any reason why I can't be one of the best players in the world. That's my aspiration, that's my goal.

"Everything feels good now. I'm definitely feeling a lot more fearless on the court, but I also have practised it enough and I've prepared well enough that I know those shots are more likely to go in than they used to before."

Boulter: I'm ready to embrace spotlight and expectation

Boulter is ready to embrace the Wimbledon spotlight. The 27-year-old goes into the tournament as the leading home hope for success in the women's draw having maintained her upward trajectory for more than a year.

Boulter made a big breakthrough by winning her first WTA Tour title in Nottingham last June and has followed that up with a bigger crown in San Diego and then a successful defence of the tournament that takes place only a few miles from her home in Leicestershire.

She is seeded for the first time at Wimbledon as the world No 32 and is a clear British No 1.

Boulter has seen up close the expectations and attention on long-term boyfriend Alex De Minaur at his home grand slam, the Australian Open, but feels comfort rather than anxiety now the boot is on her foot.

"I'm sure it's going to get more and more hectic as it goes along, it always does," she said.

"But it's awesome. It's really nice to be a part of such an incredible, historic tournament that I've watched since I was a kid. To then become someone that can be leading that pack, it helps me, I think it pushes me on.

"Knowing there's going to be a lot of people out there cheering for me, it puts me a bit at comfort knowing that I'm going to have that to rely on if need be.

"Also being seeded, it's a moment for me to show the dedication I've put in these last few years. I think that's a little pat on the back for me. I'm striving for more but I'm happy at the moment with where I'm at."

Murray: I'm willing to takes risks to try and play at Wimbledon

Andy Murray is willing to take risks to compete at Wimbledon one final time but gave no guarantee he will play singles after a practice session on Saturday.

The Scot took to the All England Club's practice courts at Aorangi Park a week after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

His reaction afterwards was somewhat downbeat but he is still hoping to be able to take to the court on Tuesday against Czech Tomas Machac.

"Whether there's enough time or not, I don't know, but I'm trying," Murray told reporters. "I need to be able to move properly, which I can't yet, so let's see in 48 hours or so.

"There's risks associated with what I'm trying to do and I'm willing to take that to try and play."

Murray confirmed earlier this week that he is planning for Wimbledon, where he is also due to play doubles with his brother Jamie, and the Olympics to be the final tournament of his career.

