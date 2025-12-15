All you need to know about the Next Gen ATP Finals with star names hoping to emulate Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, live on Sky

The Next Gen ATP Finals is set with stars Learner Tien and Alexander Blockx ready to compete at the 20-and-under event from 17-21 December in Jeddah - live on Sky Sports.

Tien and Blockx will be joined by Dino Prizmic, Martin Landaluce, Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, Nishesh Basavareddy, Rafael Jodar and Justin Engel at the tournament held at the King Abdullah Sports City.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both former winners, while Joao Fonseca lifted the title in 2024 but the Brazilian - who won two ATP Tour titles in 2025 - is out of the event due to injury.

Who are the players competing in Jeddah?

Learner Tien - Captured maiden ATP Tour crown in Metz



Alexander Blockx - Lifted two Challenger trophies this year



Dino Prizmic - Won two ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2025



Martin Landaluce - Triumphed at Challenger event in Orleans



Nicolai Budkov Kjaer - Four-time Challenger Tour champion this year



Nishesh Basavareddy - Reached semi-finals at ATP 250 in Auckland



Rafael Jodar - Won three Challenger Tour titles in 2025



Justin Engel - Made the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 on home soil in Stuttgart



Learner Tien, 20

Tien is part of the triumvirate leading the next wave of men's tennis, including Fonseca and Mensik.

Michael Chang, who joined Tien's team in July, has been played a key role in accelerating his rapid growth, which included his first ATP Tour trophy in Metz in the final week of the regular season against British No 2 Cameron Norrie.

The world No 28 has also beaten three-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti in an impressive 2025.

Alexander Blockx, 20

Image: Belgium's Alexander Blockx recorded his first win at a Masters event in Cincinnati

The Belgian became the junior No 1 in singles and doubles before clinching his second ATP Challenger Tour title in Oeiras at the start of the year.

He then qualified for the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami and recorded his first win at a Masters event in Cincinnati, where he defeated Marcos Giron.

Blockx has made steady progress, rising to a career-high No 101 in November.

Dino Prizmic, 20

Image: Dino Prizmic qualified for this year's US Open before losing to Andrey Rublev in the first round

The Croatian won the French Open boys' singles title and an ATP Challenger Tour title in 2023 but made headlines after winning a set against Djokovic at the Australian Open last year in what was an injury-plagued season.

Prizmic qualified for this year's US Open and earned a tour-level win in Chengdu.

Martin Landaluce, 19

Image: Martin Landaluce won a main-draw match in Cincinnati this year against American Patrick Kypson

Spaniard Landaluce qualified for the Australian Open for the first time this year and he then then won a main-draw match at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati.

Landaluce, a former US Open boys' singles champion, works with coaches Oscar Burrieza and Esteban Carril, who masterminded Johanna Konta's rise to the top of the women's game and spent a period on trial with Andy Murray in late 2021.

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, 19

Image: Nicolai Budkov Kjaer is a former Wimbledon boys' champion

The Norwegian, who has claimed four ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2025, became the sixth player to secure a spot at the 20-and-under event.

The 2024 Wimbledon boys' champion is at a career-high No 132 following some impressive displays, including a run through qualifying in Bastad before downing Thiago Monteiro for his maiden ATP Tour win.

Nishesh Basavareddy, 20

Image: Nishesh Basavareddy made an impressive run in Auckland at the start of 2025

Mentored by Rajeev Ram, the former world No 1 in doubles and 32-time tour-level doubles champion, Basavareddy made a breakthrough run to the semi-finals of the ATP 250 in Auckland in January.

He is the second American returning, alongside last year's runner-up Tien.

Rafael Jodar, 19

Image: Rafael Jodar won three ATP Challenger Tour titles from August to November

The Spaniard served as a hitting partner in Jeddah last year but will compete this time around following a breakthrough season.

The world No 167 enjoyed a late-season surge to book his spot in Jeddah. He was outside the Top 900 in March but won three ATP Challenger Tour titles from August to November.

Justin Engel, 18

Image: Justin Engel is set to make his debut following Jakub Mensik's withdrawal

The German, who became second-youngest player to claim a tour-level win on all three surfaces in 2025, is set to make his debut at the tournament following the withdrawal of Jakub Mensik on medical grounds.

He grabbed headlines with his quarter-final run at the ATP 250 on home soil in Stuttgart in June and made history as the first player born in 2007 to lift a Challenger trophy.

What innovations are used at the Next Gen ATP Finals?

All matches are best of five sets, first to four games, with a tie-break at three games all.

Matches are fast-paced with sudden-death points at deuce.

Reduced three-minute warm-up and a maximum of eight seconds between first and second serves.

Time between points reduced from 25 to 15 seconds if the previous point includes fewer than three shots.

The Next Gen ATP Finals uses electronic line calling with 'Hawk-Eye Live'.

Players can communicate with their coaches.

Fans can move freely around the stadium during play and players compete on a court lined only for singles.

