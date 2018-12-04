Andy Murray says 'level of sexism is unreal' in sport after Ada Hegerberg twerk remark

Andy Murray says "ridiculous sexism" is widespread in sport after women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg was asked if she knew how to twerk.

The Norwegian striker gave an empowering speech encouraging more girls to play football but her landmark award, described as "a little girl's dream", was overshadowed by French DJ Martin Solveig's remark.

Hegerberg told reporters she accepted an apology from Solveig but Murray, who is a long-time campaigner for equality, was critical of the three-time Champions League winner's treatment.

Andy Murray claims the incident where the Ballon d'Or co-host asked Ada Hegerberg if she knew how to twerk shows sexism is prevalent in sport

"Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport," Murray wrote on Instagram.

"Why do woman [sic] still have to put up with that s***? What questions did they ask Mbappe and Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football.

"And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke... It wasn't. I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."

The Ballon d'Or has been a yearly prize awarded to the world's best male footballer as decided by football magazine France Football since 1956 but it was the first time a separate women's trophy had been awarded.

Hegerberg won the first ever women's Ballon d'Or award

Hegerberg said of Solveig's apology: "He (Solveig) came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn't really think about it at the time to be honest.

"I didn't really consider it as sexual harassment or anything in the moment. I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d'Or to be honest."

Solveig later posted a video apologising further to Hegerberg on Twitter and wrote: "Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended.

"My point was: I don't invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence.

"People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women."

On receiving the award, Hegerberg said: "I would like to say a huge thanks to France Football, for letting us have this opportunity to have this award.

"It is a huge step for women's football and the work you have put down is such an important thing for women's football and together we will make a difference.

"I would like to end this speech with some words to young girls all over the world. Please believe in yourself."