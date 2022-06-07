Emma Raducanu sparks doubts over Wimbledon appearance after injury retirement in Nottingham

Emma Raducanu has retired from the Nottingham Open with injury.

Emma Raducanu has sparked doubts over her fitness for Wimbledon after retiring from the Nottingham Open with injury.

The teenager needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after suffering a problem to her left side as her injury problems continue.

She received treatment and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had to pull out of the match trailing 4-3 in the first set - the third time she has had to do so since winning the US Open in September.

It was her first match in the UK since her historic run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, which she followed up with a memorable victory at Flushing Meadow.

