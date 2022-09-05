US Open: Cameron Norrie loses to Andrey Rublev in straight sets in New York

Cameron Norrie's best run at the US Open ended in disappointment as a straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev saw the British No 1 miss out on a quarter-final place.

Norrie was looking to build on reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year, but the No 9 seed was unable to find his usual consistency as Rublev overcame a late blip to win 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The Russian is into the last eight in New York for the third time in his career, and will next face Rafael Nadal or Frances Tiafoe, who play later on Monday.

"It was tough, especially because we've know each other a long time," Rublev said. "Last time he beat me, so of course I was coming on court knowing that I need to give my best and play really well.

"I think for today I played a good match and Cameron maybe was a bit tired, because in some moments he helped me."

Norrie, who was the final British player remaining in either the men's or women's singles draws, has become renowned for his relentless grinding tennis, but appeared off his game from the early stages on Monday.

The first set was decided by small margins, as Norrie pushed Rublev to deuce for the first time when leading 4-3, before the Russian held and then took advantage of a drop in concentration by his opponent to break and seal the chance to serve for the opening set.

Norrie vs Rublev: Match Stats Norrie Match Stats Rublev 7 Aces 11 3 Double Faults 4 78% 1st serve win percentage 79% 37% 2nd serve win percentage 55% 1/2 Break points won 4/8 26 Total winners 30 35 Unforced errors 17 78 Total points won 97

Rublev displayed some nerves with a double fault but Norrie let him off the hook with a missed second-serve return at 30-30, and the Russian took full advantage to send down an ace to seal the set.

Norrie staved off a break in the opening game of the second set, but came unstuck the next time he served, largely gifting Rublev the advantage with a series of missed groundstrokes.

The Brit's grit was on show as he responded by bringing up his first break points of the match, but Rublev was able to produce a solid point to remain in front, before a brilliant forehand passing shot denied Norrie another chance to level.

With Rublev leading the second set 3-2, dark clouds gathered above the court and drizzle began to fall. A strange decision was made not to initially close the roof, which meant when heavy rain fell soon after, the court was soaked and a 20-minute delay ensued as it needed drying after the roof was eventually shut.

Rublev showed no rust when play resumed, and charged towards a two-set lead. There was a minor blip as Norrie went up 0-30 while Rublev attempted to seal the set, but a series of big serves saw off the danger.

The Russian displayed urgency as he won each of his opening service games to love, before taking advantage of the growing pressure on Norrie to break for a 3-2 lead.

There then appeared to be a turning point, as the usually calm Norrie smashed his racket after missing yet another backhand.

The rare show of anger appeared to help, as he immediately played three brilliant points to break Rublev for the first time and level at 3-3.

The crowd got right behind Norrie as he held for a 4-3 lead, with Rublev this time losing his cool and whacking the ball into the net after a smash from the Brit dropped in from a dead net cord.

However, that was as good as it got for Norrie. Like his opponent, Rublev's show of frustration appeared to free him up, and he held to love before breaking with a brilliant cross-court backhand passing shot.

There were no nerves this time around, as Rublev comfortably served out to seal victory in two hours and 26 minutes.

