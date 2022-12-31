Cameron Norrie stuns former world number one Rafael Nadal in United Cup

Cameron Norrie secured the biggest win of his career to date after beating former world number one Rafael Nadal at the United Cup for Great Britain in Sydney.

The British number one beat Nadal 3-6 6-3 6-4 at a sold-out Ken Rosewell Arena to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead against Spain in the first mixed international team competition.

Norrie had previously lost all four meetings against Nadal, but produced a stunning comeback from a set down.

Norrie has been in fine form at the start of the tennis season, beating Alex de Minaur in his opening match as Britain beat Australia 3-2 in the opening tie.

Nadal was playing his first match since the ATP finals in November and the Spaniard showed great agility to cover the court in the first set, firing an array of stunning passing shots to move ahead.

The 36-year-old struggled to maintain his level as the match went on, as Norrie upped his intensity to outlast the Spaniard in brutal exchanges.

Norrie broke Nadal in the sixth game of the second set and went on to dominate the decider, saving two break points while leading 3-2 before holding his nerve to clinch a statement win.

Image: Nadal was making his first appearance on the court since the ATP Finals in November

After the match, he said: "It was pretty crazy. I was thinking I'd never won a set before (against Nadal) and I came out firstly wanting to do that.

"I had to stay super-patient. It was a super-physical match and I enjoyed it. It was huge to get through that one and finally beat him.

"He beat me easily the last few times, so it's a great way to end the year for me. It was a crazy atmosphere, thank you guys. It was a crazy match."

Britain's Katie Swan will bid to put Britain 2-0 up in their Group D tie when she faces Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the last match of the day.