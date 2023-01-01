United Cup: Great Britain's Dan Evans battles past Spain's Albert Ramos-Violas to book play-offs place

Great Britain are through to the City Final of the United Cup, after a gutsy Dan Evans beat Albert Ramos-Violas in three sets in Sydney.

Knowing a win would send his side through, Evans won the first set against the Spaniard 6-3, but was pegged back in the second set, losing 6-1.

Evans hit back in the decider, finding a break of serve at 2-3 and holding his own serve to win 6-3 and send Britain through.

Supported by his GB team-mates, who are being led by former British number one Tim Henman, Evans battled through a tough match while struggling with illness.

The 32-year-old's win meant Britain took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie and topped Group D, after they beat hosts Australia in the opening tie.

They will play the winner of Group C, which features the Czech Republic, the United States and Germany, in the City Final on Wednesday.

"I don't feel my strongest, but I have a great team behind us, Tim (Henman) as well, they keep pushing us. It's tough to throw to towel in with all of them behind us," Evans said.

"You have to take it a match at a time. We have done unbelievably well on the court. We pride ourselves on team spirit and working hard for each other."

Image: Evans won the match by two sets to one

Badosa produces comeback against Dart to give Spain hope

Earlier, Paula Badosa engineered a remarkable comeback to beat Harriet Dart 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-1 to earn Spain its first win of the tournament.

Playing her first match of the season, Badosa fought leg cramps to reel in Dart and keep Spain in the tie.

The Spaniard went into the match looking for her first win over 98th-ranked Dart. The Brit had handed Badosa her last loss of the 2022 season in the Billie Jean King Cup in November.

Image: Paula Badosa had earlier given Spain hope after she beat Harriet Dart in a gruelling match

It was Dart, though, who took an early lead. She came through a gruelling 77-minute opening set to hold off a comeback by Badosa, saving two set points along the way.

Dart had opened up a 5-2 lead before the former world number two found some form and won four consecutive games to take the set to a tie-break, which Dart won.

Badosa stormed into a 3-1 lead in the second set, but suffered from cramp as Dart fought her way back in to take the set to another tie-break.

The Spaniard dominated in the tie-break and powered to a 5-0 lead. She held off a Dart comeback to take the match to a decider.

Momentum was in Badosa's favour in the final set, and she beat the Brit 6-1 meaning Evans had to win his tie to avoid the match going to a doubles decider.

Britain entered the day with a 2-0 lead over Spain after Cameron Norrie shocked Rafael Nadal in the opening match and Katie Swan beat Nuria Parrizas Dias.

In the final match of the tie, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernández were beaten by Dart and Jonny O'Mara in the doubles rubber to give Britain a 4-1 win in the tie.

Image: Harriet Dart threatened a comeback in the second set tie-break but was outplayed in the deciding set

Czech Republic stun Germany | Bulgaria edge Belgium

Elsewhere, Petra Kvitova beat Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-2 to give the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany, before Oscar Otte earned the Germany's their first win at the event after he beat Dalibor Svrcina in straight sets.

The tie ended 3-2 after Siegemund and Alexander Zverev beat Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka. Germany play Team USA, who beat the Czech Republic in the opening tie, on Monday.

Despite Casper Ruud keeping Norway's hopes alive, Brazil held on to win the tie in Group E.

Image: Despite Alexander Zverev's best attempts, Germany were well beaten by the Czech Republic

World number 118 Laura Pigossi beat Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3 6-4 to clinch the win for Brazil, after Ruud beat Brazil's Thiago Monterio 6-3 6-2.

Brazil won the mixed doubles tie to beat the Czech side 4-1.

Alexandar Lazarov and Isabella won the first ever deciding mixed doubles rubber at the United Cup, saving one match point against Belgium to beat David Goffin and Elise Mertens 1-6 7-6 in Group A.

The result means Belgium lost the tie 3-2. In Brisbane, Hubert Hurkacz and Magda Linette won both their matches to give Poland an unassailable 3-1 lead over Kazakhstan in Group B.

The winner of Group F will be decided over the next two days in the third and final tie between Croatia and France, after Petra Martic beat Argentina's Nadia Podoroska and Borna Gojo beat Federico Coria in straight sets to give Croatia a comprehensive 4-0 win over Argentina.