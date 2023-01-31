Heather Watson shocks Yulia Putintseva to win at Thailand Open

Heather Watson defeats world No 44 Yulia Putintseva in three sets at the Thailand Open; British No 6 last beat a top-50 opponent at the Miami Open in March; Na-Lae Han of South Korea up next for Watson
Tuesday 31 January 2023 11:45, UK
Heather Watson held her nerve to score a notable win over world No 44 Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin.
The British No six fought back from a set down to sink her awkward Kazakh opponent 5-7 6-4 7-6 (5) in a match lasting exactly three hours.
In a topsy-turvy encounter featuring 14 breaks of serve, Watson almost saw a 5-1 lead evaporate in the second set before rallying to force the decider.
She twice went a break up in the third set but finally managed to edge over the line after Putintseva hit back to force the decisive tie-break.
Watson will meet Na-Lae Han of South Korea in the next round for a chance to play either Xinyu Wang or Mirjam Bjorklund in the quarter-finals.
The 30-year-old entered on the back of Australian Open disappointment after she was beaten in the first round of qualifying by Aliona Bolsova.
Victory over Putintseva marks her first against a top-50 opponent since the Miami Open last March, where she beat 15th seed Elina Svitolina before falling to Belinda Bencic in the third round.