Davis Cup: Great Britain's Dan Evans says singles defeat in Colombia tie 'hardest loss to take'

Dan Evans says his shock defeat to Nicolas Meija in Great Britain's Davis Cup qualifier with Colombia is "the hardest loss to take".

Evans was beaten 6-2 2-6 6-3 by his 253rd-ranked opponent on the clay in Bogota at an altitude of over 2,500 metres, before British No 1 Cameron Norrie levelled the tie with a 6-2 7-5 victory over Nicolas Barrientos.

Evans and Neal Skupski will take on former world No 1 doubles pair Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in Saturday's opening match before Norrie plays Meija and Evans then concludes the tie against Barrientos.

Ten-time Davis Cup winners Britain are attempting to reach September's group stage.

World No 30 Evans said: "I did my best - it was obviously very difficult conditions.

"It's disappointing to lose, especially for your country with everybody supporting you - it's the hardest loss to take. But there's a job for the weekend."

Image: Cameron Norrie breezed past Nicolas Barrientos to level the tie in Bogota

Norrie said of the passionate home support: "It was great, especially as I haven't had the experience of an away tie in a while. It was great to have the atmosphere and I thought they were very respectful and very loud.

"It's always difficult playing away and with the altitude and this surface but I was able to put enough balls in the court to get over the line. I think I can improve on a lot of things."

Britain's captain Leon Smith said: "This is why we love Cam to bits, he's number 11 in the world for a reason.

"He's got really good experience, he's got a great game, he competes well, his mentality is really, really good. We're really proud of what he did out there."