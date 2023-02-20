ATP Tour: Andy Murray claims dramatic tie-break victory over Lorenzo Sonego in Qatar Open return

Andy Murray battled back from a set down and survived three match points to claim a dramatic tie-break victory over Lorenzo Sonego at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

Murray, a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament, claimed a 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) in his first competitive appearance since his impressive run at last month's Australian Open.

The former world No 1 made a double-fault to hand Sonego the opening service game of the match, helping the Italian claim the opening set, although Murray responded to break twice in the next to take the last-32 clash to a final-set decider.

Murray survived three match points to hold serve in the tenth game and took the game to a tie-break, where he battled back from losing the opening three points to snatch a 7-4 victory and secure his spot in the second round.

The 35-year-old will now face former Olympic gold medallist and fourth seed Alexander Zverev - who received a bye through the first round - in the last-16 on Wednesday.

Fellow Briton Liam Broady also came through a final-set tie-break against Ukrainian Oleksii Krutykh to win 6-0 4-6 7-6 (7-2), setting up a second-round clash with former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

