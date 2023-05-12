Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic through to last 32 at the Italian Open in Rome

Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic have reached the last 32 at the Italian Open, with Iga Swiataek breezing into the same stage in the women's event.

British No 1 Norrie overcame French opponent Alexandre Muller 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 14 minutes to set up a meeting with Marton Fucsovics in the third round at Rome.

Norrie entered on the back of second-round exits in both Madrid and Barcelona following his first-round defeat in Monte Carlo amid a difficult spell on clay.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Norrie could face Djokovic in the quarter-finals, with the latter booking his place in the third round courtesy of a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his first match since a shock quarter-final defeat to Dusan Lajovic at the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina last month.

World No 1 Djokovic withdrew from the Madrid Open amid concerns over his right elbow and appeared a little rusty in his opening set against Etcheverry on Friday as he committed 21 unforced errors.

Djokovic said in his on-court interview post-match: "It's always a little bit tricky playing someone for the first time. He's a clay-court specialist. He started better than I did, I started pretty slow.

Image: Djokovic is back in action after opting out of the recent Madrid Open

"I found my groove towards the end of the first set. The second set was good, especially the last three or four games. I'm happy with the way I closed out the match."

In the women's event, world No 1 Iga Switaek continued her bid for a third straight Rome title by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0 6-0, with the Polish player to now face Bernarda Pera or Lesia Tsurenko in the third round.

However, fourth seed Ons Jabeur, the player Swiatek defeated in last year's final, is out after losing 6-1 6-4 to Paula Badosa in her first match since returning from a calf injury.