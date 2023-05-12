Cameron Norrie through to last 32 in Rome after victory over Alexandre Muller

Cameron Norrie beat Alexandre Muller in straight sets to advance to the last 32 of the Rome Masters.

The British No 1 overcame his French opponent 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 14 minutes to set up a meeting with either Alex de Minaur or Marton Fucsovics in the next round.

Norrie entered on the back of second-round exits in both Madrid and Barcelona following his first-round defeat in Monte Carlo amid a difficult spell on clay.

Norrie would be in line to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals should both come through their preceding matches, with the Serbian top seed due to face Tomas Martij Etcheverry later on Friday.

The 27-year-old won 74 per cent of first-serve points to his opponent's 54, while also dominating with 70 per cent of net points to Muller's 44 per cent.

Elsewhere world No 8 Jannik Sinner defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 in 79 minutes to progress to the third round, where he will take on either Sebastian Baez or Alexander Shevchenko.

Swiatek breezes through but Jabeur knocked out

In the women's event, world No 1 Iga Switaek continued her bid for a third straight Rome title by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0 6-0, with the Polish player to now face Bernarda Pera or Lesia Tsurenko in the third round.

However, fourth seed Ons Jabeur, the player Swiatek defeated in last year's final, is out after losing 6-1 6-4 to Paula Badosa in her first match since returning from a calf injury.