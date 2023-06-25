Petra Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title as Jelena Ostapenko triumphs in Birmingham

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2 7-6 on Sunday to lift the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London.

​​​​​​The 33-year-old Czech, who had also beat Vekic en route to the title in Miami this year, was too strong for the Croat in the first set with the 26-year-old struggling with her forehand.

Kvitova found herself a break down early in the second set but battled back from 5-3 and moved 6-5 up with an ace.

Vekic, who has shot up the rankings from 69th to 23rd this season following an Australian Open quarter-final spot and a title in Monterrey, forced a tiebreak.

Image: Petra Kvitova found herself a break down in the second set but fought back

She was beaten, however, with a thundering Kvitova forehand on the first match point.

It is the first time Kvitova has won multiple titles in a single season since 2019 and she has now won 12 of her last 13 matches on grass dating back to her title run in Eastbourne last season.

"I love grass, I love you," Kvitova told a thinning crowd at the Steffi Graf stadium.

"I have to say big congrats to Donna. You played amazing tennis. Not only in the final but the whole week. It was exhausting yesterday and today."

Ostapenko claims second grass title with victory in Birmingham

Jelena Ostapenko won her second title on grass with victory over Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

In a battle of the top two seeds, it was the second seed who came out on top, with Ostapenko triumphing 7-6 (8) 6-4.

It was the Latvian's first title since Dubai last February and her first on grass since Eastbourne in 2021.

Image: Jelena Ostapenko came out on top in a 6-4, 7-6 victory in Birmingham

Ostapenko clinched a very tight first set on her fourth set point in the tie-break after saving one chance for Krejcikova and moved to the brink of victory at 5-1 in the second set.

Czech Krejcikova, who will return to the top 10 on Monday, threatened a comeback, winning three games in a row, but Ostapenko made it across the line.

"She's a really great player and congrats to her and her team," said the 26-year-old, who has survived several close battles this week.

"I was really close from 5-1 to 5-4 but then I managed somehow and I'm really, really happy about it. I was fighting every match. I played five great matches, this was the only match in two sets. It's a great preparation for Wimbledon and there's still a couple of things I can do better."

Image: Ostapenko was the second seed heading into the tournament and came through some close battles

Krejcikova, who was playing her first final on grass, did not drop a set until the final and felt losing the first-set tie-break was crucial to the outcome.

"She's playing well," said the top seed. "I'm disappointed but that's tennis. (The tie-break) was maybe the key to the match because when you play them first set that long and you are up, down, up, down all the time - I was very

unfortunate.

"I definitely had a great week. It was really nice to be here, I really enjoyed it. It's special to play on a centre court and to enjoy the support. I'm definitely looking forward to coming back."