Nick Kyrgios thanks Andy Murray for attempting to help him after spotting signs of self-harm during practice

Nick Kyrgios has revealed Andy Murray attempted to provide him with support after spotting signs during a practice session the Australian had been self-harming

Nick Kyrgios has thanked Andy Murray for helping him with his mental health struggles after revealing the Brit noticed evidence of self-harm by his tour rival several years ago.

Kyrgios has regularly spoken in recent years about his struggles, including suicidal thoughts and spending time in a London psychiatric hospital after being knocked out of Wimbledon in 2019.

However, the Australian has never previously talked about the support that three-time Grand Slam champion Murray attempted to provide.

In an exclusive interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV, Kyrgios spoke about an incident that occurred during a practice session he was sharing with Murray.

"Andy was always a big supporter of me," Kyrgios said. "As soon as I came on the tour, he kind of saw a work in progress and took me under his wing.

"Then he realised later in my career that I don't think I was coachable or I was on my own path, but he was always someone that was looking out for me.

"He saw it [the self-harm] and he said, 'What's that on your arm?' It was pretty bad at that stage. Andy obviously was trying to give me advice on it. But I was just so stuck in my ways at that time that I didn't listen. Obviously I'm very thankful. I thank him a lot."

According to a report in The Times, Murray then alerted Kyrgios' manager John Morris to what he had seen.

Kyrgios added: "I think it was all a year-and-a-half to two years of just complete harm. It was pretty dark to be honest. I hated myself. I hated waking up and being Nick Kyrgios."

Kyrgios bounced back from his struggles to reach the 2022 Wimbledon final, and says he has also taken great pride in being able to support others facing mental health issues.

"I feel like I've helped so many people after I opened up about it and put it on social media," Kyrgios said.

"I've almost been a beacon for people who are struggling. When they feel like they're overwhelmed and they're going towards drinking, drugs and stuff, they open up and they feel like I'm relatable.

"That's been the most powerful thing in my career; people coming to me with genuine issues.

"They send me photos in my Instagram, direct messages, self-harming and genuinely wanting to commit suicide.

"I have conversations with these people. Sometimes I've had phone calls with these people. That's making a real difference and I'm just really proud."

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.