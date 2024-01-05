Coco Gauff: US Open champion to face Elina Svitolina in Auckland Classic final after cruising past Emma Navarro

Coco Gauff cruised into the final of the ABS Classic in Auckland with a straight sets defeat of Emma Navarro, setting up a clash vs Elina Svitolina.

Gauff turned in a dominant display in the 6-3 6-1 win, the American winning 93 per cent of points on her first serve, including 10 aces.

The 19-year-old US Open winner won four out of five break points and did not drop her serve, giving her fellow American no room to get into the game.

Gauff is yet to drop a set in tournament as she prepares for the Australian Open which begins in Melbourne on January 14.

She will play Elina Svitolina in the final after the Ukrainian beat China's Wang Xiyu 2-6 6-4 6-3.

Image: Gauff is through to the final of the Auckland Classic, after beating Navarro 6-3 6-1

"Definitely a good start to my 2024, Emma's an incredible player," Gauff said.

"(I wanted to be) aggressive in my serve and return; we played a practice set here before the tournament started and she was playing really well so I knew I had to be at my best if I wanted to win."

Gauff made a commanding start and held a 4-2 lead in the opening set when rain, which has fallen regularly throughout the tournament, briefly stopped play.

The 19-year-old American continued her strong showing, extending her lead upon the players' return to the court and eventually winning the first set with few concerns.

Gauff then tightened her grip when she broke her compatriot's serve in the opening game of the second set and consolidated that lead further after a Navarro miss-hit in the fifth game that gave her an unassailable lead.