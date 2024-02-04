Emma Raducanu returns to action on Monday, live on Sky Sports, as she plays at WTA Tour event in Abu Dhabi

Emma Raducanu is back in action in Abu Dhabi on Monday and you can watch her match against Marie Bouzkova live on Sky Sports Arena.

The 2021 US Open champion is likely to be on court no earlier than 2.15pm UK time as she plays for the first time since a second-round defeat to Wang Yafan at the Australian Open in January.

Raducanu, who has received a wildcard to play the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi, will face second seed Ons Jabeur if she gets past Bouzkova.

The 21-year-old was hampered by a stomach bug during her loss in Melbourne but her tennis was encouraging as she stepped up her comeback following eight months out after wrist and ankle surgeries.

Image: Raducanu could play at Indian Wells and Miami - live on Sky Sports Tennis

Raducanu, who has now linked up with former coach Nick Cavaday, said: "I'm very positive, very happy with how my body is, I feel good. If I keep my work consistent, I have a good shot."

Raducanu will be joined in the Abu Dhabi draw by Heather Watson after the 31-year-old came through qualifying.

Watson faces a difficult first match-up against fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko, with the Latvian having won the Linz Open in Austria on Sunday for her second WTA Tour title of the season.

Andy Murray is also in action this week at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

The Scot, winless so far in 2024, plays Tomas Machac on Tuesday.

Where could Raducanu play next?

The first two WTA 1000 tournaments of the season are in Doha on February 11 - when our dedicated Sky Sports Tennis channel launches - and Dubai on February 18.

Whether Raducanu plays in Doha or Dubai will likely depend if she gets a wildcard for either, as her ranking is currently not high enough to get into the main draw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu is grateful to be injury-free after making a winning return to action following eight months out of the game

She is ranked at No 295 in the world and not even her protected ranking (which is given to players who are out of action for an extended period) of No 103 is not enough to get into the draw at most top tournaments.

But given the fact she is a former Grand Slam champion and draws in big crowds, there is a high possibility she will be offered wildcards into the main draw of both tournaments.

After that, we could well see her at Indian Wells in early March.

The third WTA 1000 of the season is set in the California desert and is known as the unofficial fifth Grand Slam. It is one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar as it has a larger draw size of 128 singles players. The Miami Open which follows will also be an option for her.

Whether we will see Raducanu represent Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup or the Paris Olympics is not yet known. Great Britain play France again on April 12-13, but Raducanu may not feature.

The tie will be played on indoor clay, which is the same surface as the following week's tournament in Stuttgart, where Raducanu is likely to play as it is organised by Porsche, who is one of her sponsors.

