Emma Raducanu to begin grass-court season in Nottingham in June ahead of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu will play at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham in June after opting to skip the French Open.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, withdrew from qualifying for this month's Roland Garros grand slam in order to prepare for the grass-court season, with she missed last year following wrist and ankle surgery.

The Rothesay Open, beginning on June 10, is the first WTA Tour event of the British grass-court swing, which is headlined by Wimbledon between July 1-14.

Raducanu has played in Nottingham twice before, losing to compatriot Harriet Dart prior to her Wimbledon breakthrough in 2021 and pulling out with injury after only seven games of her first-round match the following year.

The 21-year-old joins defending champion Katie Boulter, who is on the direct entry list for this year's tournament.

Boulter defeated fellow Brit Jodie Burrage last summer to win her first WTA Tour title, before claiming her second at the San Diego Open in March of this year.

