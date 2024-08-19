US Open 2024: Liam Broady, Heather Watson, Lily Miyazaki among Brits in qualifying action

As many as 10 British players have been named in the qualifying entry list for the US Open, including Liam Broady, Heather Watson and Lily Miyazaki.

Sonay Kartal and Francesca Jones are the other Brits involved in women's qualifying, while Billy Harris, Jacob Fearnley, Paul Jubb, Jan Choinski and Oliver Crawford bolster the numbers in the men's side of things.

Image: Liam Broady is one of 10 British players in US Open qualifying

What do we know about the Brits hoping to qualify?

Image: Lily Miyazaki qualified for the US Open for the first time last year

In the women's qualifying draw, Heather Watson is the most experienced of the bunch at 32 years old - and with the highest career ranking of 38 (back in 2015) - but she has never made it past the first round in 10 prior visits to Flushing Meadows and has failed to qualify in the past two years.

Lily Miyazaki managed to qualify last year and secured a win on her US Open debut against Margarita Betova to reach the second round. She is seeded 31st in qualifying this year.

Sonay Kartal could be a familiar name to many after a run to the third round of Wimbledon earlier this summer which included a win over 29th seed Sorana Cirstea, while Francesca Jones is attempting to qualify for the US Open for only the second time after reaching Q2 in 2021.

Image: Sonay Kartal impressed when reaching the third round of Wimbledon last month

In the men's qualifying draw, Liam Broady looks to bounce back from an ankle problem that has plagued his season. He has never previously made it to the US Open first round proper but was a finalist as a junior in 2012.

Billy Harris is seeded seventh in qualifying after a summer which saw him reach a first career ATP quarter-final at Queen's Club, before going one better to reach a first ATP semi-final at Eastbourne a week later.

Harris beat countryman Jacob Fearnley in that run on the south coast, who is unfortunate to again draw a Brit to open his qualifying campaign as he is set to go up against Paul Jubb.

The pair both impressed during the grass-court season this summer, with Fearnley winning his first ATP Challenger title at the Nottingham Open, before taking a set off Novak Djokovic when reaching the second round of Wimbledon.

Jubb, meanwhile, earned a first top-20 win when defeating Ben Shelton at the Mallorca Championships on his way to a first ATP semi-final appearance.

Rounding off the British interest in the men's qualifying draw are Jan Choinski and Oliver Crawford.

