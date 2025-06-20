Online Hate: As Katie Boulter and Alessia Russo speak out, Sky Sports re-iterates commitment

Katie Boulter and Alessia Russo have spoken out about Online Hate. Sky Sports re-iterates its position. Hate Won't Win

Here at Sky Sports, we are clear that we do not tolerate online hate. Hate Won't Win.

As we've said before many times, at Sky Sports, everybody is welcome - it's a message we are proud to share.

We noted, as we reported earlier this week, British tennis star Katie Boulter speaking out to the BBC about the horrific abuse she receives. We stand with Katie, her colleagues who spoke out against the abuse and support the request from platforms and government that more should be done to protect all on social media.

We saw, and reported too, Alessia Russo, as she prepares to represent England in the European Championships in Switzerland, talk about how damaging reading social media posts can be.

She will turn off her attention to social media during the competition, but should she really have to?

Sky Sports supports Russo and the Lionesses in that they should be able to compete at elite tournaments without being the subject of vile online abuse.

So here again, we state our position on Online Hate:

Sky Sports will use the power of its voice to highlight the scale of online hate and abuse and the damage that it can inflict upon people

We will seek to remove as many abusive and hateful comments posted on skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms as we can

We will block users bringing hate to our comments sections on our website and channels on social media platforms

We will report hate and abuse to the social media platforms

We will report the most serious cases to the relevant authorities

We strive to make our channels respectful places where sporting conversations thrive

We will keep commissioning journalism that shines a light on social injustices and inequality in sport

We will work with the social media platforms and policymakers to make their platforms safer and more respectful

We also need your help...

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org

Together, we will strive to make our social media accounts a safe space for all fans.

Hate won't stop us in our goal of celebrating sport for all and all for sport.