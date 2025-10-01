Great Britain's Sonay Kartal beats world No 5 Mirra Andreeva in China Open for biggest victory of her career

Great Britain's Sonay Kartal recorded the biggest win of her career with a three-set victory over world No 5 Mirra Andreeva in the last 16 of the China Open.

Kartal's 7-5 2-6 7-5 success in Beijing - her first over a top-10 player - took her into the quarter-finals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time and she will now face 26th seed Linda Noskova.

The 23-year-old had not dropped a set across her first three matches in China, sweeping aside Alycia Parks, 14th seed Daria Kasatkina and Maya Joint.

Image: Andreeva was hoping to secure a third WTA 1000 title after back-to-back wins in Dubai and Indian Wells this year

Kartal recovered from losing the second set against Andreeva, sealing victory with her second match point as her opponent - who won back-to-back 1000 events in Dubai and Indian Wells earlier this year - fired wide.

Kartal has now risen above Katie Boulter in the WTA live rankings, taking her to British No 2, behind Emma Raducanu.

The Brit said: "I knew today was going to be far from easy.

"She's a top-10 player for a very good reason and she made me play my best tennis today, so credit to her.

"I'm super happy with the level I managed to dig out in the end. I just tried to put that second set behind me.

"She played some great tennis so I just tried to level it out in the third set and keep the scoreboard pressure as high as I could."

Image: Kartal will play 26th seed Linda Noskova in the the China Open quarter-finals

Kartal has enjoyed a strong season on the WTA Tour, making the last 16 at Wimbledon and Indian Wells, while she reached a career-high ranking of No 44 in July.

She added: "I think the way I carry myself on the court is one of my biggest assets. You could look down the other end at me and you wouldn't really know if I'm winning or losing."

