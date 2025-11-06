Novak Djokovic claims 200th indoor win to reach semi-finals in Athens as Cam Norrie seals last-four place in Metz

Novak Djokovic claimed the 200th indoor win of his career as he beat Nuno Borges 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to reach the Athens Open semi-finals.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion failed to take three break point opportunities in the opening set but upped his level to comfortably move ahead in tiebreak.

Djokovic, who is preparing for next week's ATP Finals, then sealed the only break of the match midway through the second set to earn a last-four berth against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday.

"It was a very physical battle. I thought Nuno played a high level," Djokovic said.

"I was a bit surprised with how good he played. I think we went toe to toe, most of the match. Just a few points decided the winner tonight and he deserves a round of applause for his performance.

"I played a great tie-break in the first set. Not too many opportunities for both of us to break the serve of the other guy. That game was the only game I was able to break him."

Also through to the last four in Athens is second seed Lorenzo Musetti, who needs to win the tournament to seal a place at next week's season-ending event for the top-eight ranked players.

Italy's Musetti beat France's Alexandre Muller 6-2 6-4 to set up a last-four meeting with American Sebastian Korda.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime would drop out of the top eight should Musetti triumph.

The draw for the event was made on Thursday, with Djokovic landing the Jimmy Connors Group alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner headlines the Bjorn Borg Group, with Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton confirmed to face the Italian.

Norrie reaches Metz semis

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Moselle Open match between Cameron Norrie and Kyrian Jacquet.

Britain's Cameron Norrie came from behind against home hope Kyrian Jacquet to seal his place in the semi-finals of the Metz Open with a 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory.

Norrie lost the opener and had to save a break point at 4-4 in the second set before dominating a tiebreak to draw level.

The Brit once more had to save a break point early in the third set before striking on his opponent's delivery to take a 5-4 lead in the decider and then comfortably serving it out.

"He surprised me a lot," said Norrie, who will face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Friday.

"He was mixing it up really well. A lot of slicing, then really aggressive at moments. His serve is really, really good.

"The French have so many good players, so many different kinds of players. I really liked the way he competed and he could have easily won the match in the second set as well, but I managed to stay tough."

Norrie, who reached the final in Metz last year, is seeking a first tour-level title since he triumphed in 2023 in Rio de Janeiro.

