ATP Finals: Two spectators die from cardiac arrest in Turin

Two spectators died from cardiac arrests during the second day of the ATP Finals in Turin, the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) and ATP said on Tuesday.

The individuals were aged 70 and 78 and the incidents occurred at different times on Monday.

The first singles match between Italian Lorenzo Musetti and American Taylor Fritz had been delayed, with an announcement made regarding a medical situation in the arena.

"The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) and the ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators yesterday during the ATP Finals in Turin," a joint statement said.

"On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance. Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away."

The ATP Finals have been held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin arena since 2021, with the season-ending championships set to remain in Italy until 2030.

Large crowds were in attendence at the arena on Monday as, along with Musetti, Italian fans were out in force to cheer on defending champion Jannik Sinner.

The four-time Grand Slam champion got his tournament off to a strong start in front of his home fans with a 7-5 6-1 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

To top the year-end world rankings, Sinner needs to defend his title and hope current world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz does not reach the final.