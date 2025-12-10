Billie Jean King: WTA remains a leader in sport after record-breaking £37.5m-a-year Mercedes partnership

Billie Jean King has told Sky Sports the WTA remain 'leaders in women's sport' after signing a record-breaking sponsorship contract, adding "I would love it if Serena Williams comeback happens".

King was speaking on the day the WTA and Mercedes-Benz announced a long-term partnership worth £37.5m per year for up to 10 years, with the potential to be the largest in women's sport.

"It's extraordinary. It's not just about women's tennis, it's about what's happening for women and people that have less, really, and it's amazing," King told Sky Sports.

"I've been thinking back and our mission statement when we started - I founded it in 1973 - was that any girl born in this world, if she's good enough, would have a place to compete, because we didn't have that.

Image: King spoke to Sky Sports on the day the WTA announced a partnership with Mercedes worth £37.5m per year for up to 10 years

"And then she would be appreciated for her accomplishments, not only her looks. And the third part was, the most important thing is to be able to make a living playing the sport we love.

"That's been a driving force for me, not just in tennis, but for social justice and other equality, all the things I care about.

"Being here today at Mercedes-Benz Museum, and just thinking about those days and what we've just gotten now, and how it's such an indicator of progress, opportunity, things that really matter to people, and particularly, obviously, to women's tennis.

"Because of this, we're still the leaders in women's sports.

"It's an amazing partnership. It's psychological, because you're asking me. Everybody's around for this announcement. That helps, because we can tell the story again about women's tennis, about sponsorship, about being a leader, all these things that really matter.

"For women's sports, I love the fact that we're the leaders. WTA is the leader. And we've always wanted to be that way. And we've always helped women's sports too.

"I used to own tournaments back in the old days. So, I understand the economics. I understand how hard it is. And I just hope the players really appreciate it."

Image: King founded the WTA in 1973, and also beat Bobby Briggs in Battle of the Sexes that same year

'I would love it if Serena Williams returns - her serve is the greatest in history of sport'

Asked about news 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams may return to the sport at the age of 44, King was effusive in her praise.

"I think she wants to try to play again. But I think she's also very bright and very smart that she knows she's not going to be No 1 again," King told Sky Sports.

"But if you love to play, why not? I mean, she's all set in life. She doesn't need it financially, and she enjoys it.

"I met her when she was six and Venus was seven at a tennis clinic we gave in Long Beach, California. They came with their dad Richard. It was an amazing day. I'll never forget it.

"We had the kids hit back and forth from the audience. Because they're so exceptional. You could see right away they're exceptional.

"Personally, I would love it [if Williams came back].

Image: Williams won a staggering 23 Grand Slam titles between 2002 and 2017

"I want everyone to understand one thing about Serena. Serena has the most beautiful service game in the world, ever. No one's ever had a better technique on their serve than Serena Williams.

"I saw it when she was six years old. I saw her serve. I went: 'Oh my God, don't change a thing'.

"If she does come back, I want people to appreciate her serve. Pete Sampras and I used to talk about it. Her serve is so perfect technically. All the kids out there that want to be great watch her serve.

"Her serve is the all-time technique ever in the history of the game, still."

'Sabalenka vs Kyrgios Battle of Sexes? Mine was about social change, this is not'

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play a Battle of the Sexes exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on December 28 - the fourth time a woman has faced a man in a singles match.

The first came in May 1973 when Bobby Riggs beat Margaret Court, but later that same year King defeated Riggs in straight sets.

For the 82-year-old, this current Battle of the Sexes clash is far removed from her one.

"You guys are all talking about it, that's the way it's good.

"It's very different. When I played Bobby Riggs in 1973, it was all about social justice, about culture. It was really about social change. This match is not that.

Image: Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios face each other in a Battle of the Sexes contest this month

"I played Bobby straight out, same court, three out of five sets, boom. He didn't think I would do that, but I did.

"Whereas this one, I think they've got different court structure. I don't know. I think it's probably going to be fun, but I certainly hope Sabalenka wins.

"It's not about social justice, it's about entertainment, I guess. I think it's okay [for the sport]. I'll have to think more about it, I guess. I hope they have fun.

"They'll make lots of money. Whatever. I come from a generation who made $14 a day before we had pro tennis, so I have an understanding then and now that a lot of younger people don't. They think it starts out with a lot.

"The fact that they can even get that kind of money to play is fantastic."

