Carlos Alcaraz: World No 1 announces shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven years

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has announced a shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after over seven years as he begins a "new adventure".

Ferrero had worked with Alcaraz, 22, since the latter was a teenager, helping his fellow Spaniard claim 24 career titles - including six Grand Slams - and reach the top of the rankings.

Ferrero, the French Open champion back in 2003, and Samuel Lopez had recently won the ATP Coach of the Year for their work with Alcaraz, who picked up the Roland Garros and US Open titles in 2025 among eight trophies overall in the year.

Alcaraz's now former coach said "I wish I could have continued" as he released a statement on Instagram, with Alcaraz thanking Ferrero for "turning my childhood dreams into reality" in an X post.

No reasons have been given for the duo parting ways.

Carlos Alcaraz's full statement on X

"It is very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality.

"We started this journey when I was just a kid, and you've been with me on an incredible adventure, both on and off the court. I've thoroughly enjoyed every single step of it with you.

"We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach.

Image: Alcaraz thanked Ferrero for 'turning my childhood dreams into reality'

"So many memories flood my mind that choosing just one wouldn't be fair. You've helped me grow as an athlete, but above all, as a person. And something I value immensely: I've enjoyed the process. That's what I'll cherish, the journey we've shared.

"Now a time of change is upon us both, bringing new adventures and new projects. But I'm certain we'll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have.

"I sincerely wish you all the best in everything that comes your way. I take comfort in knowing that we gave our all, that we made everything available to each other. Thanks for everything, Juanki!"

Juan Carlos Ferrero's statement on Instagram

"Today is a difficult day. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it. We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments.

"I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey.

"I take with me laughter, challenges overcome, conversations, support during difficult moments, and the satisfaction of having been part of something truly unique.

"Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better.

"Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally.

"I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart".

