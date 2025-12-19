Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka announces 2026 will be his final year on tour

Known for possessing one of the most elegant one-handed backhands in the game, Stan Wawrinka has announced that 2026 will be his last year on tour.

The Swiss player has won 16 tour-level titles, including three Grand Slam trophies, and rose to a career-high No 3 in the ATP rankings.

"ONE LAST PUSH," Wawrinka posted on his social media channels. "Every book needs an ending. It's time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour."

The announcement comes with Wawrinka currently 157th in the world single's ‍after injuries and knee surgeries sent him tumbling down the rankings.

He has not reached a Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2020 Australian Open and will likely need wildcards to enter the majors in his farewell season.

After a first-round exit at the French Open earlier this year, Wawrinka ​admitted defeats were getting tougher to accept in his career's twilight, though he remained passionate about competing.

Wawrinka's career hit the heights when he won trophies at the Australian Open in 2014, French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016.

The 40-year-old has earned at least three wins against each member of the so-called 'Big Three' - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - and defeated former world No 1 Andy Murray 10 times.

Wawrinka won his first ATP Tour title in Umag in 2006 and captured his last trophy in Geneva in 2017.

He also represented Switzerland at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and won gold in the doubles with Roger Federer.

Wawrinka claimed his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne thanks to a four-set win against Nadal to earn him the new moniker of 'Grand Slam Stan'.

A year later at Roland Garros he defied the odds to record a famous victory over then world No 1 Djokovic and he added his third major title in New York when he crashed Djokovic's party once again by claiming a four-set success.

He always lives by the tattoo on his left forearm in italic script that quotes the Irish writer Samuel Beckett: "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better."

Wawrinka is set to open his final season in Perth at the United Cup, which begins 2 January.

What's so special about the Wawrinka backhand?

Image: The Wawrinka backhand is pure mastery - early prep, steady movement, and weight behind the ball

'Stan The Man' has arguably the best backhand in the game and unleashes it with not only ferocious power but also pinpoint accuracy.

It is different to his rivals' backhands, largely because he adopts an open stance side on and drills directly into the ball, which means it carries little top spin and arrives at his opponents far earlier and flatter than they are used to.

