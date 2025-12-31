Emma Raducanu: British No 1 to return to action at United Cup in Australia in January, live on Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu will make her return to competitive tennis in the United Cup as she plays alongside Billy Harris for Great Britain in Australia.

Raducanu ended her 2025 season in October following a bout of illness in China, skipping the final two events of her calendar year in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

The United Cup, which is held across the cities of Perth and Sydney, is live on Sky Sports from Friday January 2 to Sunday January 11.

Image: Raducanu ended her 2025 season early in October after illness

The 18 competing countries are split into six groups of three and play the other teams in their pool once each before the six group winners and two second-placed teams (the best in Sydney and best in Perth) advance to the quarter-finals.

Each tie consists of one men's, one women's and one mixed doubles match.

Great Britain are in the Perth-based Group E alongside Japan and Greece with Raducanu to play her singles matches against Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari.

GB play Japan on Sunday January 4 and then Greece the following day.

Raducanu wishes Draper speedy recovery from injury

Image: Draper has withdrawn from the United Cup and Australian Open

Raducanu was due to team up with Jack Draper but the British men's No 1 has withdrawn as he continues to recover from a left arm issue.

Draper will also miss the Australian Open in Melbourne from January 18 to February 1.

Speaking on Draper, Raducanu said: "Obviously we would love to have him in the team. He's such an integral part of British tennis.

"But we just wish him all the best. As his team-mates, we can just hope he gets better soon so he can join us for the future events."

Image: Billy Harris will play alongside Raducanu at the United Cup

Raducanu added of Harris, the British men's No 5: "He has had a great year, really broken through in the last few years. It's nice to spend some time with him and in the team environment. We're having a good time."

Raducanu confirmed in October that she would continue to be coached by Francisco Roig in 2026, with the Spaniard in her corner as she reached the third round of the US Open before being beaten by Elena Rybakina.

Watch the United Cup and lots more tennis live on Sky Sports in 2026.