Australian Open: Venus Williams, 45, receives wildcard entry for first Melbourne Grand Slam appearance in five years
Venus Williams, at age of 45, will play at Australian Open for first time since 2021 after wildcard entry; Watch United Cup on Friday live on Sky Sports Tennis from 11pm; Watch ATP and WTA Tours in 2026 live on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports+, NOW and Sky Sports app
Friday 2 January 2026 10:19, UK
Venus Williams will return to the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard entry, the tournament's organisers said on Friday, marking her first appearance at Melbourne Park in five years.
The seven-time Grand Slam winner last played at the tournament in 2021, exiting in the second round to Italy's Sara Errani.
Despite 21 previous campaigns, the American has never lifted the trophy, finishing runner-up twice - losing to sister Serena in the finals in 2003 and 2017.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"I am excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the summer," Williams, 45, said.
"I've had so many incredible memories there and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career."
Williams will become the oldest woman to feature in the Australian Open main draw, surpassing Japan's Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she bowed out in the first round in 2015.
She has also accepted a wildcard for the Hobart International, a warm-up event starting on January 12, where she will join fellow major winners Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.
Watch the United Cup on Friday live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours in 2026, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.