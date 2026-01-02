Australian Open: Venus Williams, 45, receives wildcard entry for first Melbourne Grand Slam appearance in five years

Venus Williams will return to the Australian ‌Open after receiving a wildcard entry, the tournament's organisers said ​on Friday, marking her first appearance at Melbourne ⁠Park in five years.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner last played at ​the tournament in 2021, exiting ​in the second round to Italy's Sara Errani.

Despite 21 ‍previous campaigns, the American has never lifted the trophy, finishing runner-up twice - losing to ‌sister Serena in the finals in 2003 and 2017.

"I ‌am excited to be back in Australia and looking forward ​to competing during the summer," Williams, 45, said.

"I've had so many incredible memories there ‍and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career."

Williams will become the ‌oldest woman to feature in ⁠the Australian Open main draw, ‌surpassing Japan's Kimiko Date, who was ‍44 when she bowed out in the first round in 2015.

She has also accepted a wildcard for the Hobart International, a warm-up event starting on ​January 12, where she will join fellow major winners Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.

