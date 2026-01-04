Novak Djokovic cuts ties with Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) he co-founded
Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) was co-founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2021, but the Serbian has now cut ties; Watch the ATP and WTA Tours in 2026 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Novak Djokovic has cut ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association, the players' union he co-founded.
Djokovic, who launched the breakaway organisation alongside Canadian player Vasek Pospisil in 2021, said he had "ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented."
The PTPA last March launched legal action against tennis' governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing the organisations of "systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare."
Djokovic, though, admitted at the time he disagreed with parts of the lawsuit, while the ATP and WTA both hit back strongly at the PTPA's allegations.
And the 24-time grand slam champion has now ended his involvement with the union.
He said on X: "After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association.
"This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.
"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization.
"I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed."
