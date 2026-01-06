Venus Williams loses in Auckland but still competitive at 45 while Nick Kyrgios falls at first hurdle in Brisbane

Venus Williams lost her first singles match of 2026 in Auckland but showed she is still competitive at 45 while Nick Kyrgios fell at first hurdle in Brisbane.

Williams was given a standing ovation after going down to fifth-seeded Magda Linette at the WTA Tour tournament in New Zealand.

The American put up a superb show before losing 6-4 4-6 6-2 to the No 52-ranked Linette, who was only two years old when Williams played her first professional singles match.

Legendary Since 1990, Venus Williams is only the second player aged 45+ to appear in five or more matches at WTA Tour level, along with Martina Navratilova (8).

Image: Seven-time major champion Williams has received wild-card entries into Auckland, Hobart and at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year

Tuesday's match was Williams' 1,101st in singles on the WTA Tour but the competitiveness she showed against a player 12 years her junior will give her confidence as she heads to Australia for the Hobart International and the Australian Open.

"Look at the level she brought. She moved really great," Linette said in a courtside TV interview. "She was really hitting well, especially when she was running to the open space.

"It was really impressive and I really had to stay calm. She pushes you to a spot you don't want to be and that's where I was for a while, so I'm really glad I was able to refresh and come back with a little bit better game."

Williams, ranked No 582, has been a regular visitor to Auckland in the latter part of her career.

This year, she told reporters, she felt under no pressure. "The biggest pressure is the one we put on ourselves, right?" Williams said. "And then when you look back and you're like, 'it wasn't such a big deal.'

"So hopefully I can look back with the 20/20 vision while I'm in the present, like just let it go, let it flow, enjoy it and be in the moment. That's not easy to do and that's why people love sports, right?"

Brits on a roll

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Cameron Norrie against Ugo Humbert at the Brisbane International

Cameron Norrie came through a thrilling 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 win against Ugo Humbert having lost eight of the first nine games and saving three match points in the second set.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Katie Boulter made it through to the last 16 with a 6-3 6-3 win over Yulia Starodubtseva but faces a tough task against top seed Elina Svitolina next.

She joined fellow Brits Fran Jones and Sonay Kartal in the next round with world No 68 Kartal upsetting sixth seed Janice Tjen 6-1 6-7 (7-4) 6-3 to progress in New Zealand.

Jones claimed the biggest win of her career so far to defeat world No 15 Emma Navarro in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Three from Three for the Brits in Auckland🔥

Sonay Kartal wins



Katie Boulter wins



Fran Jones wins



Sabalenka eases through Brisbane opener; Kyrgios falls at first hurdle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aryna Sabalenka began her 2026 season with a dominant 6-0 6-1 win over Cristina Bucsa

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka began her 2026 campaign with a ‌thumping victory at the Brisbane International, while her "Battle of the Sexes" opponent ​Nick Kyrgios fell short on his return to singles action after ⁠nearly a year out.

Sabalenka, who was beaten in straight sets by Kyrgios a week ago in ​a Dubai exhibition, resumed her preparations for ​the Australian Open by turning on the style to beat Cristina Bucsa 6-0 ‍6-1 in just 47 minutes to reach the third round.

"Definitely my serve worked really well," she said after the quickest victory ‌of her career.

"I did a couple of serve-and-volleys, which is like, 'wow,' so ‌yeah, I'm super happy with the level. I'm happy to be back. I always enjoy ​playing in front of all you guys. That was a great performance from me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Nick Kyrgios went up against Aleksandar Kovacevic at the Brisbane International

The injury-plagued Kyrgios also had a short spell ⁠on court in his first singles match ‌since March, the Australian losing 6-3 6-4 to ‍Aleksandar Kovacevic in 65 minutes.

The 30-year-old is hoping for a wildcard at Melbourne Park and will try to build his match fitness when he teams up with Thanasi Kokkinakis for a doubles round of 16 ​match on Wednesday.

The duo won their match against Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram on Sunday and will take on Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul ‍next.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyrgios accidentally hits a ball kid when striking a forehand during a doubles return with Thanasi Kokkinakis in Brisbane

Despite doubts about his future in the sport, ⁠Kyrgios says his singles match was part of the rebuilding process ‌after a series of wrist and knee injuries derailed his career following ‍his run to the 2022 Wimbledon final.

"This is a stepping stone," Kyrgios added.

"I actually just spoke to Daniil Medvedev in the locker room, and he's like, 'look, you play one match every now and then, it's not going to be the way you want it all the time'.

"As long as I feel good and I'm ​going to be able to try and use it as a building block, that's my goal obviously, and not just Australian Open but this year, for whatever this year holds, I do want to continue to ‍play as much as I can."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.