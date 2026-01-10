Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in exhibition ahead of Australian Open as rivalry resumes between tennis's top two

Carlos Alcaraz won his first clash with Jannik Sinner in 2026 as the top two players in the men's game met in a hardcourt exhibition.

World No 1 Alcaraz triumphed 7-5 7-6 against the player directly below him in the world rankings as they contested the Hyundai Card Super Match in South Korea.

Spaniard Alcaraz and Italy's Sinner are not playing in any official tournaments ahead of the Australian Open, which runs from January 18 to February 1 in Melbourne.

Image: Sinner (left) and Alcaraz (right) will be the favourites at the Australian Open from January 18

Sinner has won the previous two Australian Open titles, defeating Daniil Medvedev from two sets down in 2024 before seeing off Alexander Zverev in straight sets a year ago.

If Alcaraz wins the tournament at Melbourne Park, he will complete the career Grand Slam.

Sinner and Alcaraz have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles, picking up four each since Novak Djokovic won his 24th major at the 2023 US Open.

How Sinner and Alcaraz rivalry panned out in 2025

Alcaraz vs Sinner in 2025 (all matches were finals) Rome - Alcaraz won 7-6 6-1

- Alcaraz won 7-6 6-1 French Open - Alcaraz won 4-6 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-6

- Alcaraz won 4-6 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-6 Wimbledon - Sinner won 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

- Sinner won 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 Cincinnati - Alcaraz won when Sinner retired

- Alcaraz won when Sinner retired US Open - Alcaraz won 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4

- Alcaraz won 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 ATP Finals - Sinner won 7-6 7-5

In 2025, Sinner backed up his win in Australia by claiming his first Wimbledon title when he recorded a four-set victory over Alcaraz.

However, he lost to his big rival in the finals of the French Open and US Open, with Alcaraz coming back from two sets down to win a remarkable match at Roland Garros.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best points shared between the world's best players, Alcaraz and Sinner, from their matches in 2025

Overall last year, Alcaraz beat Sinner in four of their six meetings - which each came in finals - having also eclipsed the Italian at the Masters 1000 events in Rome and Cincinnati.

Sinner's second win over Alcaraz, after Wimbledon, came in the final of the season-ending ATP Finals in his homeland, leaving their career ATP Tour head-to-head 10-6 in Alcaraz's favour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the ATP Finals where Sinner beat Alcaraz to claim the title

Sinner lets young fan play point against Alcaraz

In Saturday's exhibition, the match was paused in the fifth game of the second set when Alcaraz engaged in a rally with a young fan, who was temporarily given Sinner's racket.

Sinner, who sat in the fan's seat and watched his replacement hit a forehand winner, said afterwards: "It was ​an entertaining match, that's why we came here. Obviously the main goal is in Australia.

"Exhibition matches are different. You are a bit more relaxed and also entertaining the crowd a little bit more ‍with different shots and different actions on court."

Alcaraz added: "We all need the support from the fans, so feeling the love from the people was necessary for me ​to perform my best and play great tennis like I did today."

