Emma Raducanu: British No 1 stunned by Taylah Preston at Hobart International quarter-finals ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu's preparations for the Australian Open took a hit after she was stunned 6-2 6-4 by Taylah Preston in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International.

Raducanu, who discovered she could meet world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round at the opening Grand Slam of the year following Thursday's draw, lacked firepower as Australia's Preston delivered an inspired performance on home soil.

It is just the second time Raducanu has lost to a player ranked outside the top 200 with Preston 204th in the WTA rankings ahead of this tournament.

"I don't really know what to say! I'm just happy to get through to the next round and play in front of everyone," said 20-year-old Preston.

Raducanu made a flying start by breaking Preston in the opening game but the Australian broke back immediately, then held serve before a one-hour suspension for rain.

On resumption, it was all about Preston as she completely overpowered Raducanu and quickly went 4-1 up with another break and broke for a third time to win the first set in style.

Image: Raducanu's confidence has taken a hit ahead of the Australian Open which begins on Sunday morning

Raducanu began a fightback with a break early in the second set as she stepped up the intensity only for Preston to find the lines again with more great ball-striking to break back and make it 3-3.

The British No 1 let another break advantage slip in the eighth game at 4-4 before Preston broke again to record the biggest win of her career and continue a dream week in Hobart.